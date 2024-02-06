Terawatt Launches Immediate Charging Opportunities at Commerce, CA Site Before Full Build-Out

News provided by

Terawatt Infrastructure

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Temporary Site to Provide Charging for up to 35 Trucks a Day; Station to Serve as Blueprint for Heavy Duty Electrification Transition

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terawatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today unveiled a temporary charging solution designed for immediate use by heavy-duty fleets at its Commerce, CA site. With the opening of the site, Terawatt is providing an opportunity for early adopter fleets to fine-tune EV operations and mitigate lengthy development timelines for EV charging.

The Commerce site empowers fleets to take advantage of strategically located fast charging right away, bypassing lengthy development and permitting timelines. This innovative approach maximizes truck utilization and bolsters business value by seamlessly integrating rapid charging into existing routes for fleets servicing the Inland Empire and ports. Terawatt is currently the only provider to offer a temporary charging pilot.

Commerce, located near downtown Los Angeles, is one of the world's largest intermodal freight hubs and a key destination for drayage operators bringing containers to and from railyards. Throughout 2024, the site will offer 450 kW of charging capacity for up to 35 daily charges. Following construction in early 2025, the site will reopen as a 10MW facility with 21 charging stalls and a driver amenities building, all fully underpinned by Terawatt's proprietary Charge Management Software and robust operations and maintenance program.

"Terawatt views the location of our Commerce, CA site as mission critical for providing an optimal charging experience right where drivers engage in daily operations," said Mike Englhard, Terawatt's Chief Development Officer. "Providing charging in Commerce allows drivers to retain the same routing experience that they're used to today."

"We are steadfast in a tailored electrification approach that meets fleets where they are," said Neha Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Terawatt. "The Commerce site is an example of charging infrastructure that can be made available today, enabling fleets to progress on their electrification journeys while longer term infrastructure projects progress in tandem. We are committed to leveraging our property portfolio and power available for use right now so that fleets can seamlessly transition to electric operations."

In addition to the Commerce site, Terawatt plans to bring four new sites online this year, including LAX in early 2024, Rancho Dominguez, CA in mid-2024, and Rialto, CA by the end of 2024. The strategic locations of these upcoming sites aim to make electrification more accessible for fleets, particularly as they navigate the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation.

Increasing access to various charging sites, both permanent and temporary, demonstrates the viability of an electrification transition that is available today, made possible by working with existing infrastructure as fleets and providers await regulatory developments.

About Terawatt Infrastructure
Terawatt provides convenient, reliable charging infrastructure that keeps your fleets running efficiently and turns your charging costs from a prohibitive capital expenditure into a manageable operating expense. We own, develop, operate, and maintain charging sites and operational solutions that form the backbone of commercial EV transport in the U.S. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Terawatt Infrastructure

Also from this source

New Mexico Department of Transportation Awarded Historic $63.8 Million Federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant in Partnership with TeraWatt Infrastructure

New Mexico Department of Transportation Awarded Historic $63.8 Million Federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant in Partnership with TeraWatt Infrastructure

TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today jointly announced that its ...
TeraWatt Infrastructure Breaks Ground on Rancho Dominguez, CA EV Charging Site For Port of Long Beach Trucking Operations

TeraWatt Infrastructure Breaks Ground on Rancho Dominguez, CA EV Charging Site For Port of Long Beach Trucking Operations

TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.