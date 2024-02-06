Terawatt Launches Immediate Charging Opportunities at Commerce, CA Site Before Full Build-Out

Temporary Site to Provide Charging for up to 35 Trucks a Day; Station to Serve as Blueprint for Heavy Duty Electrification Transition

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terawatt Infrastructure , a company powering electrified fleets with the most reliable network of charging solutions, today unveiled a temporary charging solution designed for immediate use by heavy-duty fleets at its Commerce, CA site. With the opening of the site, Terawatt is providing an opportunity for early adopter fleets to fine-tune EV operations and mitigate lengthy development timelines for EV charging.

The Commerce site empowers fleets to take advantage of strategically located fast charging right away, bypassing lengthy development and permitting timelines. This innovative approach maximizes truck utilization and bolsters business value by seamlessly integrating rapid charging into existing routes for fleets servicing the Inland Empire and ports. Terawatt is currently the only provider to offer a temporary charging pilot.

Commerce, located near downtown Los Angeles, is one of the world's largest intermodal freight hubs and a key destination for drayage operators bringing containers to and from railyards. Throughout 2024, the site will offer 450 kW of charging capacity for up to 35 daily charges. Following construction in early 2025, the site will reopen as a 10MW facility with 21 charging stalls and a driver amenities building, all fully underpinned by Terawatt's proprietary Charge Management Software and robust operations and maintenance program.

"Terawatt views the location of our Commerce, CA site as mission critical for providing an optimal charging experience right where drivers engage in daily operations," said Mike Englhard, Terawatt's Chief Development Officer. "Providing charging in Commerce allows drivers to retain the same routing experience that they're used to today."

"We are steadfast in a tailored electrification approach that meets fleets where they are," said Neha Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Terawatt. "The Commerce site is an example of charging infrastructure that can be made available today, enabling fleets to progress on their electrification journeys while longer term infrastructure projects progress in tandem. We are committed to leveraging our property portfolio and power available for use right now so that fleets can seamlessly transition to electric operations."

In addition to the Commerce site, Terawatt plans to bring four new sites online this year, including LAX in early 2024, Rancho Dominguez, CA in mid-2024, and Rialto, CA by the end of 2024. The strategic locations of these upcoming sites aim to make electrification more accessible for fleets, particularly as they navigate the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation .

Increasing access to various charging sites, both permanent and temporary, demonstrates the viability of an electrification transition that is available today, made possible by working with existing infrastructure as fleets and providers await regulatory developments.

Terawatt provides convenient, reliable charging infrastructure that keeps your fleets running efficiently and turns your charging costs from a prohibitive capital expenditure into a manageable operating expense. We own, develop, operate, and maintain charging sites and operational solutions that form the backbone of commercial EV transport in the U.S. For more information: www.terawattinfrastructure.com.

