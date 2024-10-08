TeraWatt Technology completes mass production facility and starts initial operation

Prior to achieving this milestone TeraWatt Technology had already been manufacturing and validating commercial-size cells at its two existing sites for its domestic and overseas customers. With the newly completed facility, TeraWatt has now established a seamless R&D-to-production operation toward mass production and initial commercialization. Moving forward, products manufactured at this mass production facility will undergo comprehensive engineering validation by customers and will be sold as commercial lithium-ion batteries starting in 2026 and beyond.

The next phase of capital investment will allow TeraWatt to fully leverage the site and building capabilities, boosting its output to reach gigawatt-hour production and meet growing customer demand while continuously enhancing productivity and production quality.

TeraWatt Technology's vision

Decarbonizing a wider range of gasoline-powered vehicles and devices is one of humanity's most urgent and critical challenges in achieving a sustainable future. The electrification of mobility and industrial equipment using safer, lighter, smaller, and more powerful next-generation lithium-ion batteries is crucial to this effort, as illustrated by the projected growth of the global market to $300 billion and $700 billion by 2030 and 2050, respectively.

To accelerate the adoption of EVs, various next-generation lithium-ion batteries have been proposed to improve safety, lightweight, and quick-charging performance. However, none has yet overcome the challenges of reaching mass-scale commercialization and societal implementation. TeraWatt has developed next-generation batteries and its mass production technologies, overcoming the scaling challenges that are often overlooked in the industry.

With the mission of "Electrifying all for the sustainable future", TeraWatt Technology remains committed to advancing grounded cell and manufacturing technologies that scale the next-generation batteries to mass production.

- Ken Ogata, Co-Founder and CEO, TeraWatt Technology

