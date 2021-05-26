Terazo Secures Funding from Tercera and Twilio to Accelerate Growth and Expand Its National Footprint

RICHMOND, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terazo, a software development and managed services firm, announced today it has closed a funding round of $10+ million. The round was led by Tercera, a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in cloud professional services, with participation from Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform.

This funding will accelerate Terazo's hiring efforts and pursuit of strategic acquisitions and partnerships, enabling the company to scale its growing integration and automation services and expand nationally. Custom development, automation and cloud integration experienced rapid growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as clients sought to transfer traditional, office-based contact centers and other customer-facing platforms to the cloud. Terazo has become a trusted partner in this journey, and in the adoption of new business capabilities.

"One of Terazo's core values is to 'Seek Meaningful Work,' and this strategic investment will allow us to expand our team and hire the additional sales and engineering talent needed to deepen relationships with customers," said Mark Wensell, CEO of Terazo. "We have built a reputation for helping organizations build, automate and integrate technology-based solutions that create lasting competitive advantage and economies of scale. We look forward to using this investment to support the growing number of companies who have accelerated their digital transformation timelines and are seeking a long-term partner on this journey."

"Terazo is the epitome of a third wave cloud consultancy -- from the specialized skills the team brings, to its unique culture," said Dan Lascell, Partner at Tercera. "Terazo's ability to help traditional businesses and startups alike develop, integrate and automate their internal and customer-facing digital experiences unlocks an incredible amount of business value. We're excited to partner with the Terazo team to bring those capabilities to an even wider market."

"Terazo's alignment with our cloud-centric, API-first development approach, and the great work they've done for our customers makes them an important partner within our growing partner ecosystem," said Glenn Weinstein, chief customer officer at Twilio. "Twilio's customer engagement platform enables the world's builders, and Terazo really embodies the builder mindset."

Terazo is Tercera's second strategic investment. Terazo is a member of Twilio's partner program. Dan Lascell from Tercera will be joining the Terazo Board of Directors.

Terazo is a solutions-oriented, platform-centric software development and managed services firm offering integration and automation services that enable clients large and small to run more efficiently and realize new business value. The growing company, founded in 2016, supports mission-critical platforms, applications, and online services for customers in a wide variety of fields. For more information, please visit https://terazo.com .

Tercera is an investment and advisory firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business. Tercera (Spanish for 'third') is on a mission to identify the people and partners who will lead the next wave of cloud computing - the Third Wave - and provide them with the capital, counsel and connections they need to scale faster and take an outsized share of the market. For more information, visit: https://www.tercera.io/ .

