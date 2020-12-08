Terbine and Flash Labs Partner to Bring Distributed Security to Smart Cities Transactions

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terbine and Flash Labs Corporation--U.S. affiliate of Hyundai BS&C—today announced a strategic partnership to bring blockchain-based security to sensor data that moves within and between smart cities. The two companies' offerings will provide a new level of trust and control for cities and clients connecting infrastructure data. Municipal and commercial clients will have unprecedented, unaltered and traceable data that ties back to its original source.

Flash Labs and Terbine partner to offer a trust rich, blockchain enabled global data exchange. Real world A.R. and A.I. applications can now be powered by blockchain enabled data.

Terbine is enabling the Internet of Infrastructure through a dynamic data exchange comprised of data generated by sensors, machines and whole systems. The Terbine platform acts in the same way as air traffic controllers, managing the movement of data just like the movement of airplanes. The applications for smart cities reach well beyond municipal systems into commercial uses, such as safety for autonomous vehicles; feeding information into augmented reality (AR) displays, smart grids, electric car and truck-charging networks; routing autonomous mobile robots, delivery drones, and much more.

Flash Labs is comprised of experts in Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain technology, creating and enhancing solutions focused on the security, sanctity and usability of data. In conjunction with its Hyundai BS&C affiliates, Flash Labs offers "best of block" blockchain development and consulting services to integrate IoT hardware and software products into public or private blockchains. Trust and immutability have become key requirements in leveraging the true potential of data and successful A.I. applications.

"Machine-generated data that cities produce is often utilized in mission critical applications that affect the safety, security and quality of life for their citizens," said Michael Woods, CEO & COO of Flash Labs. "By combining our expertise and technologies with Terbine's, we can ensure a city's infrastructure data is handled efficiently, in a secure, trustworthy manner."

Data prevalent in today's society can become far more valuable when the recipient trusts the source. The partnership between Terbine and Flash Labs builds upon an efficient data exchange to offer greater sanctity of data. With these companies working in tandem, what's produced and consumed by machines will be given context and made discoverable by processes, systems and people that will help build a smarter society.

"We have overcome the major issues that have thus far limited the widespread usage, and even monetization, of infrastructure data," said David Knight, Terbine CEO. "By leveraging emerging technologies, including A.I., 5G, blockchain and edge computing, we're going to make data accessible by current and next-generation applications, and it will be as straightforward and ubiquitous as mobile apps."

About Terbine

Terbine is the first global-scale system for the seamless exchanging of IoT data, which characterizes, categorizes, licenses, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flow of machine-generated data emanating from public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. Designed to leverage continuing advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. Visit www.terbine.com to learn more.

About Flash Labs Corporation

Flash Labs Corporation ( http://www.flashlabs.io/ ) is the NY-based, U.S. affiliate of Hyundai BS&C ( http://www.hd-bsnc.com ), and a subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Led by IoT experts, Flash Labs is integrating cutting-edge technology with the blockchain. To build a better society, Flash Labs is developing and building IoT and blockchain solutions for all industries, including finance, medical, energy and smart cities.

