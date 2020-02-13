Terbium Labs Adds Industry Veteran Ayesha Prakash to Executive Team as Chief Revenue Officer

BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Terbium Labs, a leading digital risk protection company, announced that it has named Ayesha Prakash as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Prakash will be responsible for overseeing Terbium's revenue generation strategy and execution in order to increase the company's momentum and customer acquisition.

Prakash comes to Terbium Labs from Flashpoint, a Business Risk Intelligence Company, where she was the Head of Worldwide Channels and Partnerships. She built and then spearheaded the 150% year-over-year growth of the organization's award-winning SPARK Partner Alliance program.

"Ayesha's successes in driving business development, channel expansion and strategic partnerships makes her the perfect candidate to lead Terbium Labs along our next phase of growth," said Patrick Clawson, Terbium Labs CEO. "We are so thrilled to welcome Ayesha to Terbium Labs and know that she'll make an incredible impact on our organization."

An accomplished executive with more than 15 years of experience across IT and cybersecurity industries, Ayesha has been honored for two consecutive years on CRN's prestigious Women of the Channel list and was awarded a Top Gun 51 designation from Channel Partners Online. She is also on the board of Rutgers University's Cyber Security and Big Data Advisory councils, is also an active participant in the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) and a member of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA).

"What Terbium Labs is doing to reduce the risk of data exposure is incredibly innovative, and has proven value not only for its customers, but for also for its partners," said Prakash. "The company has already made incredible strides in the digital risk protection industry and I'm looking forward to building on this momentum to help Terbium achieve new levels of success."

For more information about Terbium Labs, please visit www.terbiumlabs.com

About Terbium Labs

Terbium Labs empowers organizations to reduce the risk of inevitable data exposure. Matchlight, the company's comprehensive digital risk protection (DRP) platform features continuous digital asset monitoring, robust analytics, and actionable intelligence, to quickly identify and minimize the impact of exposed data across the Internet – whether it's the open, deep, or dark web. Featuring its patented data-fingerprinting technology that ensures private data stays private, unique fusion of data science and machine learning, and dedicated analysts, Terbium Labs provides pinpoint accuracy for early detection and remediation of data exposure, theft, or misuse across the digital landscape. Learn more about Terbium Labs' unique approach to DRP by visiting www.terbiumlabs.com or on Twitter @TerbiumLabs.

SOURCE Terbium Labs

Related Links

https://terbiumlabs.com

