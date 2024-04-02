Tercera Expands Investment Team with New Partner Garrett Blank

CHICAGO, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tercera , a growth-focused investment firm specializing in IT professional services, today announced the addition of finance executive and technology investor Garrett Blank as partner. As the firm continues to deploy capital and advise current portfolio companies, Blank brings a strong investing track record and wealth of experience in growing and scaling technology services businesses.

"Garrett's background in tech services and hands-on experience guiding leaders across all phases of growth aligns perfectly with Tercera's thesis and our mission of empowering next-generation services firms," said Chris Barbin, founder and CEO of Tercera. "But it's Garrett's founder-first mindset and growth orientation - both personal and professional - that really drew our team to him. Culture matters, even in investing."

Over the course of his career, Blank has made over a dozen investments, working with businesses ranging from $20 million to $500+ million in revenue, and investing more than $1 billion of equity capital. At Tercera, he will lead the investment team and be responsible for sourcing, executing, and monitoring investments in third-wave businesses .

Previously, Blank was a Principal at Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, where he focused on communications and tech services minority and majority investments. Blank has been a board member or observer of 16 companies, working closely with company leaders to create value for shareholders, employees and customers. Prior to Abry Partner, Blank was an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Mathematics from Wesleyan University.

"Growing up in the finance world and working with dozens of people-based businesses, I've witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly. I'm passionate about helping founders avoid the pitfalls of scaling a services firm and point them to the lanes of growth," said Blank. "Tercera is a firm where I have the opportunity to build market leaders, create jobs and improve the communities around us."

