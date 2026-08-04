Teremana® Tequila and The Skin Deep Bring the Spirit of Connection to Life with a Custom Conversation Card Deck

The premium tequila brand aims to transform at-home game nights into moments of genuine togetherness, turning shared play into the spark that brings people closer, wherever the conversation leads.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the premium small-batch tequila, today announced a partnership with The Skin Deep - the Emmy Award-winning experience design studio and creator of the acclaimed {THE AND} conversation card decks. Together, they are launching a special edition card game that celebrates authentic, shared experiences. Born from a shared purpose to bring people together, the collaboration features a 52-card conversation starter game perfect for your next summer hangout. The deck blends Teremana®'s ethos of "Mana", or the spirit of sharing good energy, with The Skin Deep's expertise in fostering real connection, creating a game designed to spark meaningful conversations, get friends talking, and help them discover something new about one another.

Skin Deep x Teremana Skin Deep x Teremana

This partnership comes at a time when people are increasingly seeking experience-driven ways to engage with one another, prioritizing quality time with loved ones through shared meals, travel, family gatherings and late-night conversations. The deck prompts questions like, "Our friendship is a cocktail. Give it a name and describe the recipe with great detail" and "Go around the room and describe your first impression of each person here". In addition to the physical card deck available for purchase through The Skin Deep, a free digital card deck preview is available for download on Teremana's website. The digital deck instantly brings meaningful conversations to life, allowing friends to share unforgettable moments whether gathered around the table in person or connecting from miles apart.

"Teremana® was built on Mana; the good energy that brings us together," said Richard Black, CEO of Teremana®. "That's why we're inspired to work with partners who believe in bringing people together in new, meaningful ways. Pairing great tequila with thoughtful questions, like we've done with The Skin Deep, is just one more way we're deepening those connections."

"Partnering with Teremana was an easy yes for us, they're a likeminded brand that cares as deeply as we do about bringing people together and creating real human connection," said Anthony Cabraal, Head of Strategic Partnerships at The Skin Deep. "It was a lot of fun to create this game and content series to lean into the infectious energy that only a great conversation between good friends can bring. We can't wait to share it with both our audiences and let the laughter and good memories flow this summer."

The Teremana® x The Skin Deep card deck is now available for purchase at www.theskindeep/sharethemana for $16, or as a free digital download (PDF format), available on the Teremana website.

For more information, follow Teremana® Tequila and The Skin Deep on social media at @teremana and @the_skindeep or visit their websites at Teremana.com and Theskindeep.com.

About Teremana® Tequila:

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted under the brand's unique NOM, 1613 at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® Tequila is marketed by Siete Bucks Spirits, which oversees production standards, compliance, and regulatory alignment. Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing. www.teremana.com

About The Skin Deep:

The Skin Deep is an Emmy Award-winning experience design studio dedicated to unleashing the power of deeper human connection. With nearly 1 million card games sold worldwide and closing in on 1 billion views across social media, it is an established global leader in using masterfully crafted questions to facilitate vulnerable, transformative conversations for people from all walks of life. The Skin Deep are the creators of {THE AND}, a globally recognized, multi-format project that has been exploring the intricate landscape of human relationships for more than a decade. Spanning live experiences, physical and digital products, an interactive documentary, a massive social media footprint, and the book 12 Questions for Love (published by Penguin Random House), {THE AND} has become a cultural phenomenon.

SOURCE Teremana Tequila