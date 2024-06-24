TEREMANA® TEQUILA ANNOUNCES FIRST EVER GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN "MANA MAKES THE DIFFERENCE" SHINING THE SPOTLIGHT ON ITS PHILOSOPHY OF GOOD 'MANA'

The Multi-Award-Winning Brand's First Multi-Platform Advertising Campaign Shines the Spotlight on its Hard-Working Team Who Share the Mana Every Day.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila brand founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has launched its first multi-platform global advertising campaign today, available to view on ManaMakesTheDifference.com.

Teremana® Tequila's "Mana Makes The Difference" Global Ad Campaign

Titled Mana Makes the Difference, the campaign is centered around celebrating good Mana, a philosophy at the core of the Teremana® brand, which means sharing positive energy, bringing people together and doing the right thing. Led by Founder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, in its three featured videos, the Mana Makes the Difference campaign takes viewers on a journey to meet the people at the heart of the brand in the small town of Jesús María, amidst the highlands of Jalisco at Teremana's® own distillery, Destilería Teremana de Agave.

In the anthem film of the campaign "The Spirit of Mana", Dwayne tells the story of the vision behind Teremana®, why the philosophy of Mana has been so intrinsic to its journey and how its values extend to every aspect of the brand. The cinematic film showcases how the spirit of Mana is put into every bottle by first and foremost placing a spotlight on the people behind the craft of making Teremana®.

In the accompanying films, Dwayne also introduces viewers to his partners, The Lopez Family, third-generation agave growers and second-generation distillers, who oversee the day-to-day production of Teremana®. The film provides an inside look into the origin of how the shared values and mission of Mana comes to life through this partnership. Finally, Dwayne introduces people to Teremana's® unique small-batch process. From using only fully mature Blue Weber agave, to slow-roasting in small, traditional brick ovens, to using handmade copper pot stills crafted by local artisans, Teremana® is committed to doing things the right way at every step of the process.

"The people and craftsmen who make Teremana® put Mana into everything they do, which makes the end product all the more special. It was important for me to shine a light directly on them as a way to continue to express my gratitude for the incredible work they do," says Teremana® Tequila Founder, Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson. "For all of us at Teremana®, Mana is more than a mission for us to accomplish. It is a feeling that's very real. When you come to Jalisco, and spend time with the wonderful people that are so passionate about making our tequila, you can feel the Mana with every smile, every handshake, every hug and certainly, with every bottle."

"Teremana was founded on the principles of Mana and our unprecedented growth is a testament to that," says Teremana® Tequila CEO, Richard Black. "This campaign is our way of showing why 'Mana Makes the Difference,' as more people around the world embrace the spirit of tequila. As we prepare to bring Teremana® to new markets worldwide, we wanted to share our story in a way that holds true to our values and our approach to tequila-making, always with good Mana at the core."

As part of the brand's international expansion, Teremana® is now available in select global travel retail locations, the United Kingdom, and will launch in four additional international markets this year, including Australia, the UAE, Colombia and Germany. As the brand prepares to enter new markets, the Mana Makes the Difference campaign is a testament to the hallmarks of its record-breaking success.

The campaign was made in collaboration with creative agency & content studio, Wolfgang. The Wolfgang team worked closely with Teremana® to develop the brand campaign and to help bring the idea of 'Mana' to life. The Mana Makes the Difference ad campaign is now live across organic and paid channels, with connected TV, paid social, paid digital and events beginning on June 24, 2024. For more information visit ManaMakesTheDifference.com and follow on social media at @teremana.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

