TEREMANA® TEQUILA EXPANDS GLOBAL FOOTPRINT WITH GROUNDBREAKING INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teremana® Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will launch in five new international markets this year, including the United Kingdom (UK), Australia, Germany, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Colombia, in addition to travel retail locations across the globe.

Beginning in global travel retail locations, Teremana® Tequila will be available outside of North America for the first time since its launch. The announcement comes as part of its plans for global expansion in partnership with Mast-Jägermeister.

In March 2020, Teremana® Tequila disrupted the tequila category with its record-breaking launch and subsequent growth. Three years after its debut, in 2023, Teremana® became the fastest premium spirits brand to sell 1 million 9-liter cases within a 12-month period in the US.

Recognized as a responsibly crafted tequila of exceptional quality, Teremana® has since won over 17 of the leading spirits awards, including gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and gold in The Spirits Business Tequila & Mezcal Masters.

Founder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson attributes the brand's success to its exceptional taste, handcrafted small-batch process, and embodiment of the spirit of Mana.

"When I created Teremana®, I was determined to create a tequila that is absolutely delicious, high quality and accessible to all, and I'm proud to say we achieved that," says Founder Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. "I'm incredibly humbled by the demand for Teremana® at the global level and thrilled to deliver Teremana® to consumers around the world. Mana is at the heart of everything we do at Teremana®, and this has fueled our purpose of sharing good energy, bringing people together, and doing things the right way. To now be able to Share the Mana with more parts of the world is a privilege – cheers, my friends."

Available in three expressions: Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, Teremana® Tequila is made at its own distillery, Destilería Teremana® De Agave under the unique NOM, 1613 in the small town of Jesús María situated in the highlands of Jalisco. Crafted in partnership with the Lopez family, who are third-generation agave growers and second-generation tequila makers, Teremana® is made using 100% mature Blue Weber Agave, which is then roasted in small, traditional brick ovens for over 72 hours and distilled in 100% handmade copper pot stills.

"This next step in Teremana's® journey is testament to the values we share with Dwayne Johnson, the Lopez Family and the team behind Teremana®, " says Michael Volke, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board at Mast-Jägermeister. "We are also a family business, working together through generations; focused on legacy, sustainability and doing things in the right way. These shared principles have brought great strength to our partnership, and we are incredibly excited to bring the Mana ethos to more people. We will serve the global expansion of Teremana® Tequila through our exceptional global distribution capacity and brand building experience. As we work together to share Teremana® with the world, we remain steadfast in our dedication to deliver an exceptional tequila made with utmost integrity."

"We are incredibly proud of what Teremana® has achieved in North America in 4 years," adds Teremana® CEO Richard Black. "Our growth speaks to the exceptional quality of the liquid, and our Mana-led approach to doing what's right for our customers. As the appetite for tequila continues to grow around the world, we are devoted to being the brand that makes the spirit more accessible, excites both new and seasoned agave drinkers, and continues to bring people together."

Teremana® Blanco features tasting notes of bright, fresh citrus with roasted agave, tropical fruit, and a hint of lemongrass, with a smooth, fresh finish. Teremana® Reposado has rich notes with roasted agave, oak, vanilla, spices, and tropical fruit, with a smooth finish that has depth of flavor. Teremana® Añejo features rich, warm oak, vanilla, and roasted agave, with a lightly sweet and complex finish. Teremana® Blanco and Reposado are best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in an expertly crafted cocktail, such as The People's Margarita, Dwayne's indulgent and tropical twist on a Margarita made with pineapple juice, lime juice and agave nectar. Teremana® Añejo is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

"As we enter this next chapter for the brand, I also want to give thanks for the incredibly hard work of our partners and our team, who are dedicated to bringing our tequila to the people in the right way, without cutting corners," adds Dwayne. "Our shared hope is that Teremana® can become a legacy brand, one that brings people together – prioritizing taste and quality – so that everyone can enjoy this wonderful spirit."

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

