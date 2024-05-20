TEREMANA® TEQUILA LAUNCHES THE SUMMER OF MANA BUCKET LIST CHALLENGE

This Summer, Teremana® Tequila Encourages Everyone to Savor Their Summer with the Spirit of Mana

Teremana® Tequila, the premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced the Summer of Mana Bucket List Challenge, a new initiative that celebrates Sharing the Mana through a series of summer-centric activities designed to help people savor the spirit of the season. Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Teremana® will also kick off the summer with the launch of a limited-edition summer cocktail kit on Monday, May 20th in partnership with Cocktail Courier. Available nationwide throughout the summer, The People’s Margarita “Grilled Edition” is a grilled twist on the brand’s signature recipe that combines Teremana® Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, lime, and pineapple juice.

Summer is a time to relax, unwind and spend time with family and friends, but it always feels fleeting and over far too soon. Teremana's Summer of Mana Bucket List Challenge encourages people to bring Mana energy to their summers and make it feel like it lasts forever. Mana is at the core of the Teremana® brand and is about sharing positive energy, bringing people together, and doing the right thing. From grilling tips and recipes to beach days and block parties, the Summer of Mana Bucket List Challenge provides the tools to harness the essence of the season and emphasizes the simple joys of spending time with friends and family.

Starting Monday, May 20th and running through Labor Day (September 2nd), Teremana® will launch the Summer of Mana Bucket List Challenge with an exclusive online destination site where fans and tequila lovers will find all the tools, inspiration and opportunities they need to create a Mana-ful summer with those they care about the most. Full details are available at SummerofMana.com and the four bucket list challenges include:

Fire Up the Grill ( May 20 th - June 16 th): Teremana® enhances the classic summer BBQ with new specialty grilled cocktail recipes perfect for bringing people together at backyard parties. Take the Scenic Route ( June 17 th - July 14 th): Just in time for summer travel, Teremana® will curate itineraries for four Mana-ful road trips across the country, featuring unique stops and off the beaten path destinations. Shake Things Up ( July 15 th - August 11 th): Tequila fans will learn cocktail basics and summer drink hacks designed to please the crowd, whether at home or outdoors. Cap Off the Summer ( August 12 th - September 2 nd): Everyone is invited to raise a Teremana® toast and attend the brand's end-of-summer celebration in New York or host their own Mana-ful gathering with ideas, tips and inspiration supplied by Teremana®.

Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Teremana® will also kick off the summer with the launch of a limited-edition summer cocktail kit on Monday, May 20th in partnership with Cocktail Courier. Available nationwide throughout the summer, The People's Margarita "Grilled Edition" is a grilled twist on the brand's signature recipe that combines Teremana® Blanco Tequila, agave nectar, lime, and pineapple juice. With ingredients to make six cocktails and a code to redeem for a free Teremana® BBQ tool set, the kit will be available for purchase directly here for a price of $69.99.

Closing the Summer of Mana festivities will be the Mana Block Party taking place in New York City in August with the exact location yet to be revealed. Designed to bring people together to celebrate the end of summer and create memorable experiences, the event will feature live entertainment, summer-inspired snacks, refreshing treats, and a selection of delicious Teremana® Tequila cocktails. Entry will be free of charge, and fans can sign up here to be notified as soon as tickets become available.

Ongoing throughout the Summer of Mana, Teremana® will offer fans the chance to win hundreds of exclusive rewards for each bucket list challenge as well as the grand prize of a Teremana® Solo Stove at the end of summer. Fans are encouraged to participate every day and check back each Summer of Mana Bucket List period for new prizes. The full list of rules and requirements is available here.

Summer of Mana will be live from May 20th - September 2nd, 2024. To explore each bucket list challenge, please visit SummerofMana.com and follow on social media at @teremana. Consumers must be 21 and over to enjoy a Teremana® Tequila cocktail and enter the Summer of Mana Block Party experience. ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

About Teremana® Tequila

Teremana® is a premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jenna Fagnan, Ken Austin and Dany Garcia. Crafted at Destilería Teremana® De Agave nestled in the highest peaks of the Jalisco highlands, Teremana® offers three distinct expressions - Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. Each bottle is meticulously crafted from 100% fully mature agave, slow roasted in traditional brick ovens, and distilled in handmade copper pot stills. Rooted in the principles of quality and accessibility, Teremana® embodies the spirit of Mana, a powerful force that inspires us to foster good energy, bring people together, and do the right thing.

