Teresa Asma Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Solv

Joining Solv's C-Suite from her previous position as VP of Finance & People, Asma brings operational prowess with strong tech and life sciences bonafides from previous roles at Google, Intel, and Verily

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solv today announced the appointment of Teresa Asma to Chief Operating Officer. Asma will help expand Solv's national provider network of quality urgent care centers while supporting the team's work connecting consumers to high quality healthcare quickly and easily. Asma previously served as Solv's VP of Finance & People.

Patients looking for quality care face many challenges : limited appointment availability, few locations, little education about care options, and high costs. Provider wait times have also increased 8% since 2017, with an average appointment wait time of 26 days. Solv knows convenience is the key to getting more people the care they need, in fact convenience and access to care top the list of patient priorities . Focusing on convenience and quality, over 180 million Americans are within 5 miles of a bookable, same-day appointment via Solv.

"Since joining Solv in 2021, I've been blown away at the real impact we have on millions of Americans every year. Healthcare is a real, tangible need – it's not hypothetical or off in the distant future – healthcare is critical, right now," said Asma. "Our ability to connect consumers to the care they need and work side by side with innovative providers inspires me every day."

Before joining Solv, Asma spent most of her career working on new technologies that worked in the lab or in theory, and bring them to real world consumers. She began her career at Intel, supporting SOC architecture research and commercialization. An early finance hire at Google [X] – Asma partnered across a broad range of R&D teams including driverless cars (Waymo), augmented reality (Google Glass), telecom (Project Loon), delivery (Wing), and health tech (Google Life Sciences). As part of the founding team at Verily Life Sciences, Asma led the strategic finance function, helping to plan, fund and build innovative solutions to tackle intractable problems in healthcare

"Teresa is incredibly unique -- with a combination of operational rigor, passion for our customers and patients, and human-centered approach which powers the team to do their best work every day," said Heather Fernandez , CEO and cofounder of Solv. "Her promotion to Chief Operating Officer is not just well deserved but will push us to innovate on behalf of our customers, partners, consumers and every member of the team at Solv."

About Solv

Solv delivers everyday healthcare on demand by connecting patients to a national network of providers. With same-day appointment availability for in-person and virtual visits, and cost transparency for care, Solv eliminates complexities by showing in real-time where you can go, when you'll be seen, and how much it will cost. For healthcare providers, Solv improves quality of service, engagement with patients, and practice performance. More than 51 million health appointments have been booked through Solv.

Media contact

