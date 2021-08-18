Teresa Hansen joins Endeavor B2B as VP of Content for Energy Group

Teresa brings over 25 years of industry-experience - most recently, as an organizer of the DISTRIBUTECH International conference. Her wealth of experience writing articles, attending events, and meeting with the people who electrify the world makes her the ideal leader to oversee this portfolio of energy brands and guide us into the future.

For 73 years, T&D World has provided utility professionals with critical information that has helped them navigate change and keep the electricity flowing. Retired Director of Content for T&D World, Rick Bush says "I can think of no better person than Teresa Hansen - with her utility and media experience, her insights into the vendor community, and strategic vision - to set the content strategy so that T&D World will have an increasingly global impact."

Teresa's role as Vice President of Content will ensure that our portfolio of well-known brands and events continues to deliver insights, addressing the biggest challenges impacting utilities and energy professionals today.

Teresa is the ideal leader to oversee multi-channel content strategies that attract and engage a diverse audience of energy decision makers, to address the ever-evolving energy landscape and the multi-dimensional challenges these professionals face – guiding our brands and events into the future.

