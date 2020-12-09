Teresa Hernández's new book Aliento de Vida por el Espíritu Santo, an encouraging narrative that shares spiritual wisdom of the Holy Spirit's life-giving breath to the faithful

Teresa said this about her book: "God has destined us to be transformed by his Word. When we receive the breath of life, a change, a revival, and an awakening takes place within us that leads us to seek his presence through the Holy Spirit so we do not continue the same. This project is the answer of my prayers to the Lord, and it fills me with joy to be able to share with you this, my first work, Aliento de Vida por el Espíritu Santo .

You will find the life that comes from the breath of the omnipotent and God will produce in you the breath, strength, and fortitude to get up and achieve the purpose designated for your life from your Creator. This is your time to receive the breath of life."

Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Hernández 's new book Aliento de Vida por el Espíritu Santo will illuminate the readers with the saving power of God's love and mercy that grants invigoration and eternal life to those who partake in his graciousness.

Consumers who wish to receive the breath of life from the Holy Spirit can purchase Aliento de Vida por el Espíritu Santo in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

