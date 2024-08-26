Teresa Lo Launches NEW JESTER MAGAZINE, A Bold New Voice in Comedy

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teresa Lo, an award-winning writer-comedian with over two decades of journalism experience, is proud to announce the launch of New Jester Magazine, a fresh and irreverent addition to the world of comedy publications. This print magazine will be available for purchase on Amazon in early 2025, as well as at independent bookstores and libraries nationwide.

New Jester aims to push the boundaries of traditional media, blending sharp wit with cultural commentary in a way that reflects the current comedy landscape. The magazine promises to feature a diverse range of comedic content, including funny essays, articles about comedy, poems, and humorous artwork, all curated to provoke thought as much as laughter.

"I noticed that there weren't many print publications that purely focus on highlighting comedians and comedy," Lo says. "New Jester fills a void. Not only for readers, but for talented writers, comedians, and artists who were looking for more ways to highlight their work."

Teresa Lo is no stranger to the world of edgy, thought-provoking content. Best known for her popular column in Hustler Magazine, she has spent years mastering the craft of mixing humor with insight. Her background in journalism has given her a keen eye for the absurdities of modern life, and her work consistently resonates with readers who appreciate both her candor and her humor.

New Jester will be available for purchase on Amazon, making it easily accessible to readers across the country. Additionally, the magazine will be stocked in select independent bookstores and libraries, ensuring that it reaches a broad and diverse audience.

"New Jester will feature work from established talent, and we've opened our submissions to new writers, artists, and photographers too. That's groundbreaking in a business that is heavily guarded by gatekeepers," Lo says. "We don't care about someone's social media following or who they know. We're looking for the best, funniest content."

Another unique thing about New Jester is that it has pledged to donate all proceeds to charity.

"Proceeds will be donated to nonprofits that specialize in mental health and anti-sexual abuse initiatives, two topics that affect almost all comedians," Lo says. "The goal of the magazine is to give back to the community as much as possible."

About Teresa Lo:

Teresa Lo is a writer, comedian, and director based in Los Angeles. With over two decades of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for her fearless approach to both comedy and cultural critique. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, but she is perhaps best known for her popular column in Hustler Magazine. Lo continues to push the boundaries of traditional media with her latest venture, New Jester Magazine.

