Teresita Espinoza-López's new book ¡Hay Que Sonreírle a la Vida! a riveting narrative containing the inspiring tenets to a fulfilling and joyful life

Being happy is a decision.

Say good things about yourself.

Live one day at a time.

Take care.

Help others.

Find your purpose.

Keep growing.

You will be able to see that your days are more pleasant; you will not let the chores and the circumstances of life overwhelm or disturb you. In the end, all we want is to be happy and happiness is in us. Therefore, I say to him, 'Enjoy life.' You have to smile at him!"

Published by Page Publishing, Teresita Espinoza-López's new book ¡Hay Que Sonreírle a la Vida! teaches the readers the core principles of living a purposeful life to achieve the grace and contentment they so long to grasp.

Consumers who wish to learn and internalize efficacious and insightful virtues for a more meaningful and well-lived life can purchase ¡Hay Que Sonreírle a la Vida! in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

