Teressa Foglia Announces Pop-Up at the Fall Round Top Antique & Design Week

Modern milliner to host semi-annual event at the new Hotel BeBe with like-minded creatives

ROUND TOP, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity hat maker Teressa Foglia is elated to return to Round Top's Fall Antique & Design Week for one of her bespoke brand's biggest activations to date. This year's event will take place Monday, October 24 through Saturday, October 29 from 11am to 7pm daily at the new Hotel BeBe, located on Route 237 directly across from Marburger.

Teressa Foglia

During the special one week only pop-up, attendees can expect on-site custom hat making by Teressa and her team, enjoy the Casa del Sol Tequila Lounge presented by luxury furniture and décor retailer ARHAUS, as well as shop boho-chic vintage-inspired frocks from New York City based lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy - all making their first time appearances in Round Top, Texas. In addition, Los Angeles based designer Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry returns to Round Top and will be on hand showcasing a curation of unique vintage and repurposed heirlooms.

"We are so excited to be a part of the launch of Hotel BeBe," said Teressa Foglia. "Together with ARHAUS, LoveShackFancy, Casa del Sol Tequila, Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry, and TRUTH BBQ, we're opening the doors to a handcrafted and artisanal experience in such good company."

A sneak peek of what's in store for the week will take place on October 23 from 3-7pm, and there will be an opening reception at 530pm on Monday, October 24 with a live performance by Austin based TheBrosFresh and on-site complimentary chain stitching by Fort Lonesome.

The event will be open daily from 11am-7pm with the Casa del Sol Lounge providing a tequila-fueled daily happy hour from 4-7pm presented by ARHAUS, along with bites provided by TRUTH BBQ.

Bookings for the event are by appointment and can be reserved by going to Join Us in Round Top and selecting the day and time guests would like to attend.

About Teressa Foglia

Teressa Foglia is a modern milliner with retail locations in New York, Malibu, Laguna Beach, Nashville, and Houston specializing in bespoke, one-of-a-kind designs using the highest quality sustainably sourced materials. For more information, please go to http://www.teressafoglia.com/.

