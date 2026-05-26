Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Terex Corporation

May 26, 2026, 16:05 ET

NORWALK, Conn., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is to be paid on June 22, 2026 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2026.

About Terex
Terex Corporation is a global leader in specialized equipment solutions, serving essential sectors such as emergency services, waste and recycling, utilities, and construction. Our diversified portfolio positions us in resilient, high-demand markets with strong long-term growth potential.

We design and manufacture advanced specialty vehicles—including fire, ambulance, and Recreational Vehicles—alongside waste collection vehicles, materials processing machinery, mobile elevating work platforms, and equipment for the electric utility industry. Through our global dealer, parts and service network and true value-creating digital solutions, we deliver best-in-class lifecycle support, helping customers maximize return on investment.

With a strong manufacturing footprint in the United States and operations across Europe, India, and Asia Pacific, Terex combines global reach with local expertise to capture opportunities worldwide. Our strategy is clear: exceed customer expectations, invest in innovation, leverage our diversified portfolio, and deliver consistent, profitable growth for our shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.terex.com.

Contact Information
Derek Everitt
VP Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Terex Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Terex Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX), a global leader in specialized equipment, serving essential sectors such as emergency services, waste and recycling,...
Terex Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Terex Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2026 financial results on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 a.m....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Machinery

Machinery

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics