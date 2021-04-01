Terex Corporation Completes Senior Notes Offering

NORWALK, Conn., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation ("Terex") (NYSE: TEX) today announced that it has completed the issuance of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Pursuant to a previously announced notice of redemption, Terex intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 5.625% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") on April 5, 2021 at a redemption price equal to 102.813% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the date of redemption.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or the related guarantees in any jurisdiction, or an offer to purchase, the solicitation of an offer to sell, or a notice to redeem any of the 2025 Notes.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. Terex designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. Terex engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

