Terex is Named to Newsweek's 2024 Most Responsible Companies List

NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for 2024 for the second straight year. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 6, 2023 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Most Responsible Companies 2024

Terex recently published its 2023 Sustainability Report illustrating the Company's commitment to sustainability, especially as it relates to product innovation and customer solutions, team member and community engagement, and responsible operations.

The list recognizes the top 600 most responsible companies in the United States. The companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, sustainability reports and an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked 13,000 U.S. citizens about their perception of Terex activities related to corporate social responsibility.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support.

Contact Information

Investors: Paretosh Misra

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: 203-604-3977

Email: [email protected]

Communications: William Adler

Director of Corporate Communications

Phone: 203-767-8001

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Terex Corporation