Terex Names R. Mark Cox SVP Corporate Development

Cox is joining Terex from Trinity Industries, Inc., where since 2021 he has served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development. Previously, over the prior 18 years, he had served in senior M&A positions with Wabtec Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and Stone Canyon Industries. He began his career in investment banking including roles with US Warburg and Prudential Securities.

"I am delighted to welcome Mark to Terex. He is a seasoned executive with more than 28 years of experience in corporate development, strategy, and mergers & acquisitions with high-growth and Fortune 500 companies. I am confident he will be instrumental in helping Terex accelerate its growth," Meester said.

Cox earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from the Darden School, also at the University of Virginia.

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support. We report our business in the following segments: (i) Materials Processing and (ii) Aerial Work Platforms.

