TEREZ, FEMALE-FOUNDED ATHLEISURE + RTW BRAND, ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PARTNERSHIP AND COLLECTION

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TEREZ , the female-founded fashion brand, has just announced its new partnership with the National Basketball Association to launch a highly anticipated collection that blends style and team spirit, debuting on Friday, October 11th, 2024.

Founded in 2008 by Zara Terez Tisch, a working mom of three, TEREZ has established a unique niche in activewear and ready-to-wear for women and girls. Under Zara's leadership, the brand focuses on spreading positivity, inspiring people to embrace life fully and celebrate every moment, big or small.

Just in time for the 2024-2025 NBA season, TEREZ is launching a new collaboration of fanwear for women and girls. This exciting partnership merges TEREZ's signature vibrant designs with the iconic branding of the NBA, creating a unique line of activewear and ready-to-wear pieces. The collection features team logos and playful patterns, perfectly capturing the energy and spirit of both TEREZ and the NBA teams.

Whether cheering from the stands or watching at home, the new TEREZ x NBA collection empowers women and girls to stay true to their personal style. It's not just fanwear - it's a statement of pride for basketball enthusiasts of all ages.

TEREZ noticed a void in the marketplace and approached the National Baseball Association in 2023 to create new options for female fans. What began with 7 MLB teams has expanded to 14 teams in 2024 - featuring popular items like leggings, sports bra sets, sweatshirts, tees, and tanks.

The upcoming TEREZ x NBA collection is set to disrupt the marketplace in the same way - offering stylish options for Women in sizes XS to XXL and for Girls in sizes 2 to 14 - which will be available on TEREZ.com , NBAShop.com , Shopbop.com , Rent The Runway as well as NBA arenas.

Brooks Nader, the world-renowned model, Sports Illustrated cover star, and newly announced Dancing with the Stars contestant for Season 23 premiering on September 17th, 2024, will be the face of the TEREZ x NBA Campaign.

"We couldn't be more excited about our collaboration with the NBA and the launch of our TEREZ collection," says Zara Terez Tisch, Founder of TEREZ. "This partnership allows us to blend our playful designs with the dynamic energy of basketball, creating something truly special for fans. We're thrilled to offer a collection that celebrates the passion and spirit of women and girls who love the game."

For the first TEREZ x NBA launch, on October 11th, TEREZ will offer a range of styles for each of the following teams:

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers

National Basketball Association

New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks

Sacramento Kings

For more on TEREZ and the NBA Collection, visit: terez.com and follow along on Instagram: @TEREZ .

