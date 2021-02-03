Teri Altman Elevated to DDB New York Head of Production

Altman has spent nearly two decades with DDB, having joined the New York agency in 2003. As Executive Producer, Altman supervised production of all DDB NY accounts. Her experience spans across industries with clients including Cotton Incorporated, Tribeca Film Festival, New York City Ballet, Pure Leaf Tea, Diet Pepsi, Anheuser-Busch, Ad Council, United States Tennis Association, Henkel, Georgia Pacific, Merck, Empire City Casino, Glidden, Clean & Clear, and Philips Electronics.

"Teri's passion for creativity and her relentless drive has helped propel many of DDB's biggest creative wins and most successful campaigns," said DDB New York Co-Chief Creative Officers Derek Barnes and Lisa Topol in a joint statement. "There is no challenge too big for her to tackle and she's ideally suited to help make DDB's creative output and wide range of offerings best-in-class. We feel both thrilled and fortunate to have her at the production helm."

Before her tenure at DDB, Altman worked for then agencies Lowe, Lintas and DeVito Verdi. Some of her past clients included Diet Coke, Macy's, Sprite, Heineken, Denny's, Ricoh Copiers, Molson-Coors, and Unilever.

