TERiX Enhances Apollo Internal Systems to Deliver Value

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TERiX Computer Service has enhanced its internal systems (named "Apollo") with a key new release that includes features that allow more employee focus on customers and partners.

"While company systems are usually inward facing, we have focused this quarter on features that help our employees deliver value to customers and partners", stated Steven Huang, IT Director at TERiX. "The features in this release of Apollo are from direct feedback our teams have received and we have developed, tested and implemented to the specifications in a matter of weeks", Huang further stated.

TERiX is known for its world-wide data center hardware support services, providing expert server-storage-network support in the US & 48 countries. In support of this competency, TERiX was named as a "Pure Play" Third Party Support Maintainer in Gartner Group recent report - a Market Guide for Data Center Maintenance. https://www.gartner.com/doc/3778884?ref=SiteSearch&sthkw=tenneson&fnl=search&srcId=1

Enhancements to "Apollo" are a part of TERiX Quality Programs with focus on best practices. Features for use in renewals, new projects, contract activations, alerts, ticketing system connectivity, login and use are now deployed.

As enterprise level customers and their partners look for expert professional service delivery capabilities and strong partnerships at the push of a button, TERiX is positioned to help them succeed. TERiX offers traditional data center service globally, and in the recent annual periods has also added several large name deployment and other professional services projects to its customer successes. http://www.terix.com/services/projects/

About TERiX Computer Service

TUSA, Inc., dba TERiX Computer Service, is a global independent hardware support company providing flexible multivendor service on 30 OEM brands of server, storage and network products. These include platforms from IBM®, Cisco®, HP®, Dell®, Oracle®, HDS®, EMC®, and NetApp® among others. TERiX customers include 50 of the global Fortune 500, 30+ major telecommunication companies, 20+ major finance/banking firms, more than a dozen healthcare and pharmaceutical giants, and 20+ Federal Agencies. TERiX provides a customer-focused support experience with strong service metric attainment, and as a hardware-agnostic service provider, acts as a trusted advisor to clients and partners worldwide. For more information, visit us on the web at: www.terix.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/terix-computer-service. Follow us on twitter @TellTERiX.

