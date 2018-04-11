TERiX Focus on Customer Service: Net Promoter Score Implementation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TERiX Computer Service has implemented a Net Promoter Score (NPS) Program to measure customer satisfaction in its global service delivery group.

"Measuring the customer experience, and their willingness to recommend and grow our delivery relationship is key for TERiX, and the reasoning behind a program we began this quarter," stated Michael O'Daly, COO. "Our customers and partners can help us determine areas where we excel as well as actions for improvement as we focus on delivering value in our data center services," O'Daly stated.

TERiX is known for its world-wide data center hardware support services, providing expert server-storage-network support in the US & 48 countries. In support of this competency, TERiX was named as a "Pure Play" Third Party Support Maintainer in Gartner Group recent report - a Market Guide for Data Center Maintenance. https://www.gartner.com/doc/3778884?ref=SiteSearch&sthkw=tenneson&fnl=search&srcId=1

The Net Promoter Score will provide an additional metric of the customer willingness to recommend TERiX support. TERiX Quality Programs focus on best practices for maintenance and support in the data center, and have been the reason for its consistent delivery and continued growth. Adding the NPS Program is just one more example of TERiX focus on the customer.

As enterprise level customers and their partners look for expert professional service delivery capabilities and strong partnerships at the push of a button, TERiX is positioned to help them succeed. TERiX offers traditional data center service globally, and in the recent annual periods has also added several large name deployment and other professional services projects to its customer successes. http://www.terix.com/services/projects/

