Teriyaki Madness Expands Internationally with Mexico Restaurant Deal

The franchise's international expansion begins in San Luis Potosi, the hometown of the Teriyaki Madness owners, Star San Luis. Star San Luis has been a multi-unit franchise owner of Carl's Junior in 2 states in Mexico for more than 15 years and understand the restaurant industry and consumer demand in Mexico. Patricio Meade and Guillermo Alcocer are leading the Teriyaki Madness project for the company. Star San Luis plans to open several more locations throughout the country over the next five to ten years.

"Since we have few supply chain restraints and can deliver great quality food anywhere, we focus on partners more than timing and geography when considering growth. When Patricio and Guillermo approached us with interest to open a franchise in Mexico, we looked to their experience and success in the market and immediately recognized their potential as Teriyaki Madness partners," said Michael Haith. "With their expertise and the growing demand for Asian cuisine, as consumers in Mexico begin to focus on healthier foods and new flavors, we know that Teriyaki Madness will be a success in Mexico."

Teriyaki Madness shops are individually owned and operated by people with diverse sets of backgrounds that turn their operations into successful establishments. Teriyaki Madness includes an Item 19, which shows every Profit & Loss statement for each of the Teriyaki shops open 2+ years. With an average unit volume of $1,038,975*, each shop has the opportunity for outsized profits – a major reason why the company is ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's prestigious annual Franchise 500® list for a second year in a row, featured in the 2017 Inc. 5000, and chosen by Fast Casual as a Top Mover and Shaker in 2018.

Teriyaki Madness is actively seeking qualified franchise partners to open their own shops in their own corners of the world. "Those who want a business with net profits dramatically higher than those typical of the restaurant business, and are passionate about really flavorful food that happens to be healthy, would fare well with the 'madness' of the brand," Haith adds.

Teriyaki Madness successfully operates by utilizing two of the strongest growth segments in the market: fast casual dining and Asian food. Each unit serves big bowls of bold, flavorful food made to order with fresh ingredients. Dishes use all-natural meats that are marinated and grilled and served with noodles or rice and fresh steamed vegetables, served with a variety of made-in-house sauces.

Customers can choose a big bowl or huge plate and then load it with teriyaki chicken, beef or tofu and add yakisoba noodles, brown, white or fried rice. They can then customize the bowls or plates with fresh-cut veggies and house-made gluten-free sauces. With fresh-cut veggies and natural sauces, the bowls are customized as low-carb and gluten-free, with the average price per bowl around $8.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept featuring a Seattle Teriyaki menu, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The brand is dedicated to "Spreading the Madness" so that everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. The "Fresh, Fulfilling, and Fits your Life" concept was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

