Teriyaki Madness Launches New Mobile App: "Order in Your Underwear, But Pick It Up In Pants"

The rollout of the mobile platform comes amid a rapid growth period for Teriyaki Madness, which has 45 open locations and signed franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the United States, as well as an aggressive global expansion initiative beginning in Mexico. Currently operating in 18 states, Teriyaki Madness will be opening another six to eight shops by the end of this year.

The new Teriyaki Madness app allows guests to order ahead with their mobile devices for in-store pickup, as well as delivery in applicable markets. The platform will also save the users' favorite orders and credit card information to make reordering as easy as one or two clicks. For further incentive, just for downloading the app, guests receive a coupon to receive a free regular size bowl with the purchase of another regular size bowl and two fountain drinks.

"We're on a constant quest to keep our guests happy and satisfied. Now, they can get their favorite hot, fresh bowls or plates for themselves or a group by ordering ahead and going to a designated pick-up area to skip the lines," said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. "Just like our promos for the app say, `you can order from home in your underwear – we just ask you remember to put on some pants before you come pick it up.'"

The platform will also offer "redeemables" that will load into each user's app that can be used towards mobile or in-store purchases. Other useful features that will be included in the app are as follows:

Map and location information to all our shops, so customers don't get lost while hungry

News about new products, offers and promotions, so customers can always stay on top of all tasty and discounted food

A customer referral program, so customers and friends get even more special offerings

A link to jobs at Teriyaki Madness, our customers' moms stop nagging them to get a job

A link to buy a franchise, so customers can become their own bosses and serve their own community big bowls of flavorful food

Guests who choose not to download the app (or are still living in 2003 with a flip phone) can visit the Teriyaki Madness website, which will now feature a link for online individual or group ordering.

With an average of 70% of food orders being delivered or taken out of the teriyaki restaurants, the app is projected to increase shop volume by another 10-15%. "Our franchise owners are thrilled to have Teriyaki Madness lead the way with a digital platform that is both professional and engaging while also significantly cutting down third party delivery costs," added Haith.

To develop this integrated mobile platform, Teriyaki Madness partnered with both Olo, the leading online food ordering solution for the restaurant industry, and Punchh, the leading fully-integrated and transformative marketing solution for physical businesses. Enhancing the customer ordering experience, Olo has created a seamless ordering process for Teriyaki Madness by integrating its menu into the app, website and the company's POS provider, Revel. Punchh developed and designed the app offering customers and franchise owners the aforementioned details. Punchh also setup the app for a full loyalty program for its users, which will launch in about six to ten months from now.

Teriyaki Madness serves big bowls of bold, flavorful food made to order with fresh ingredients. Dishes use all-natural meats that are marinated and grilled and served with noodles or rice and fresh stir-fried vegetables, served with a variety of made-in-house sauces. Customers can choose three sizes of bowls (all with generous portions), and then load it with teriyaki chicken, beef or tofu and add yakisoba noodles, brown, white or fried rice. They can even customize the bowls or plates with fresh-cut veggies and house-made gluten-free sauces, with the average price per bowl around $8.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual Asian restaurant concept featuring a Seattle Teriyaki menu, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The brand is dedicated to "Spreading the Madness" so that everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. The "Fresh, Fulfilling, and Fits your Life" concept was recently recognized by Entrepreneur as a Franchise 500 company, by Fast Casual as a Top 100 Mover & Shaker, and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the U.S. and now in Mexico. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

About Olo

Olo is the on-demand interface for the restaurant industry, powering digital ordering and delivery for over 200 restaurant brands across 45,000 locations. Olo's enterprise-grade software powers every stage of the digital restaurant transaction, from fully-branded guest interfaces to the back-of-house order management features that keep the kitchen running smoothly. Orders from Olo are injected seamlessly into existing systems to help brands capture demand from on-demand channels such as the brand's website and app, third-party marketplaces, social media channels, and personal assistant devices like the Amazon Echo. Olo is a pioneer in the industry, beginning with text message ordering on mobile feature phones in 2005. Today, over 100 million consumers use Olo to order ahead and get meals delivered from the restaurants they love. Clients include Applebee's (DIN), Chili's (EAT), Chipotle (CMG), Denny's (DENN), Five Guys Burgers & Fries, Jamba Juice (JMBA), Noodles & Company (NDLS), Red Robin (RRGB), Shake Shack (SHAK), sweetgreen, Wingstop (WING), and more. Learn more at www.olo.com. SKIP THE LINE®

About Punchh

Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Punchh is the world leader in innovative digital marketing products for brick and mortar retailers, combining AI and machine learning technologies, mobile-first expertise, and Omni-Channel communications designed to dramatically increase lifetime customer value. Leading global chains in the restaurant, health and beauty sectors rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships at every stage, from anonymous, to known, to brand loyalists, including more than 100 different chains representing more than $12 billion in annual spend. Punchh has raised $31MM in funding by leading investors including Sapphire Ventures and Cervin Ventures. Find out more at www.Punchh.com.

