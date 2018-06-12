Teriyaki Madness Makes Bowl'd Moves in Fast Casual Sector

As a result of the sustained growth, the ever-evolving brand ranked 37th on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in May. The list measures company growth and sales, innovative technology use, customer experience and company risk taking, each of which has been a focus for Teriyaki Madness in Q2.

The two main factors behind the franchise's impressive growth are the product it provides and leadership that welcomes change with open arms.

The popularity of Asian food has consistently been on the rise for more than 15 years, with Asian-focused fast food restaurant openings currently outpacing any other food category. Teriyaki Madness is satiating the appetite for quickly-served, healthy Asian food with each local restaurant serving big bowls of bold, flavorful food made to order with fresh ingredients. Dishes use all-natural meats that are marinated and grilled and served with noodles or rice and fresh steamed and stir-fried vegetables, served with a variety of house-made sauces.

"We have proven the ongoing marketplace demand for what Teriyaki Madness offers. Openings this last quarter have been met with increasingly higher foot-traffic, and we recently had our highest-grossing grand opening to date," said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. "We are continuing to embrace consumer demands and are excited for what's to come in the second half of 2018."

In addition to offering mouthwatering, crave-worthy, quick Asian dishes, the executive team at Teriyaki Madness has placed a high priority on always adapting the business plan to best suit today's customer. Most recently, the restaurant piloted a mobile ordering app to a handful of shops nationwide to better accommodate its tech-savvy customers and is expected to launch at all shops in July. The app's features include ordering ahead for pickup or delivery (in applicable markets), saving of favorite orders so reordering can be done within 3 clicks, map and location information, details on new products, offers and promotions, a customer referral program, information about jobs and franchises, and more.

The company continually remains attentive to requests and order modifications to popular dishes in order to implement changes on their menu. After sticking to its core menu for 18 years, in 2018 the brand introduced two new limited time menu items: the Spicy Chicken Power Bowl and the Asian Sesame Yakisoba Salad.

Prospective franchisees who've had their eye on the brand have seen the moves Teriyaki Madness has been making, and they've responded by buying in to the concept in droves. This year alone, Teriyaki Madness has signed twelve new franchise owners, including entrepreneurial trio Steve Freedman, Max Freedman and Rene Navas, who purchased ten shops to build out in Miami over the next ten years.

Newly signed markets also include locations in Tampa, Reno, Philadelphia and Bend, in addition to the company's first international market in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. This location marks the first of up to 100 Mexico openings in the next ten years.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast casual Asian restaurant concept featuring a Seattle Teriyaki menu, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The brand is dedicated to "Spreading the Madness" so that everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. The "Fresh, Fulfilling, and Fits your Life" concept was recently recognized by Entrepreneur as a Franchise 500 company, by Fast Casual as a Top 100 Mover & Shaker, and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the U.S. and now in Mexico. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates.

For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

Media Contact: Jami Jacobs, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300 or jjacobs@fishmanpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teriyaki-madness-makes-bowld-moves-in-fast-casual-sector-300664887.html

SOURCE Teriyaki Madness

Related Links

http://www.teriyakimadness.com

