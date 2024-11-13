TERLATO WINE GROUP WELCOMES TARAJI P. HENSON AS STRATEGIC ADVISOR AND CREATIVE COLLABORATOR OF SEVEN DAUGHTERS

Award-winning actor and entrepreneur joins Seven Daughters, bringing new energy to the Moscato category and refreshing the brand by celebrating community, culture, and authenticity

LAKE BLUFF, Ill., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terlato Wine Group is excited to announce Academy Award-nominated actor, #1 New York Times Best Selling author, and entrepreneur, Taraji P. Henson has joined the Seven Daughters family as strategic advisor and creative collaborator of the brand.

Seven Daughters' collaboration with Henson will bring new energy to the category, showing its diversity and depth with a refreshed and elevated brand platform and packaging that will appeal to a broad audience of wine novices and aficionados alike. Influenced by a recent trip to Italy where she enjoyed a variety of wines, Henson sought out a team to create her own wine with, and thus approached Terlato Wine Group whose reputation of excellence in winemaking is unparalleled in the industry. Together, Henson and Seven Daughters will celebrate life's moments and connect with communities across the nation.

"Taraji is an extraordinary talent whose impact on both culture and business is apparent. We are thrilled to realize the vibrant energy she will bring to the wine industry," says Bill Terlato, President and CEO of Terlato Wine Group. "Through our collaboration, we are pleased to unveil the refreshed Seven Daughters Moscato and continue to build on enhancing brand visibility, deepening consumer connections, and driving growth in the Moscato category."

"I am excited to be working with Bill and his team as we unveil the next generation of Seven Daughters," says Taraji P. Henson. "I believe in celebrating every moment and never settling for less, so when it came time to team up with the brand this was an easy decision because they embody those same principles. The new design reflects not only our shared vision but also celebrates the power of community and connection, and I can't wait to reintroduce the world to Seven Daughters."

The collaboration between Seven Daughters and Henson is built on a shared philosophy: "Celebrate it All," "Never Settle," and "Strength in Numbers." Seven Daughters and Henson aim to foster genuine connections through the product with consumers via events, social content, influencer collaborations, and in-store activations, bringing them together through a shared love of wine, celebration, and community.

Henson continues to diversify her business portfolio with products that reflect her personal passions and resonate with the community. Known for her thoughtful approach to brand integrations, Henson is committed to aligning with companies that emphasize quality and authenticity—values shared by Seven Daughters. This collaboration marks a meaningful step in her business journey, allowing her to connect even more deeply with her audience.

The first step in reimagining Seven Daughters included a 360° brand refresh, featuring an elegant new bottle design, an elevated logo, and playful "Easter eggs" inspired by Henson's favorite things, woven into the packaging. The crown jewel of the new aesthetic is the dynamic, hand-illustrated watercolor 'seven,' encircled by a symbolic, connective ring. The flowing elegance of the seven reflects the award-winning gowns Henson has worn on countless red carpets, while the circle represents her community—the supportive 'circle' that has helped her rise to such great heights. The vibrant new color palette features a swirl of green, blue, purple, orange, and red, enhanced by subtle hints of gold—Henson's favorite color. Fans will delight in discovering personal touches, including bespoke illustrations of her beloved french bulldog Buddha, a comb representing her passion for hair care, and even a nod to her favorite Prince song, "Raspberry Beret."

Moscato's Popularity and Consumer Appeal

Moscato is a versatile wine enjoyed by a diverse audience, with particular popularity among Black, Hispanic, and Asian consumers. As the #1 wine category for these demographic groups, Moscato has been a driving force in the growth of the U.S. wine market. According to NIQ Omnishopper BevAl Integrated 21+ database as of 1/20/2024 vs year ago Total Panel spend on Wine fell -.04%, while Black Americans grew +0.5% and Hispanic grew +4.0%. The brand sees this key trend of increasing ethnic diversity in the wine market as an opportunity to create a product for those whose interest in wine continues to grow the category. Seven Daughters' Moscato, first launched in 2006, has become a go-to option for consumers seeking a balanced, refreshing, and affordable wine, perfect for casual gatherings, brunch with friends, or an after-dinner treat.

Wine Details

Vintage: 2023

Appellation: Moscato Veneto IGT

Grape Varietal: 100% Moscato

Alcohol (ABV): 7.5%

SRP: $14.99

Tasting notes Color: Crisp pale golden Aroma: A refreshingly sweet aroma of florals, stone fruit and citrus Taste: Well-balanced with bright flavors of fresh white peaches, orange zest, lemon meringue and almond



ABOUT SEVEN DAUGHTERS

Seven Daughters, launched in 2006 by Terlato Wine Group, featuring a delicious Moscato made from 100% Moscato grapes sourced by family farms from the Veneto region in northern Italy. It is a delightful, refreshing wine to drink chilled by itself, or mixed to create a myriad of delicious cocktails. Seven Daughters Moscato is the #1 selling Moscato in the US in on-premise establishments, according to Somm.ai, the world's largest database of wine and spirit lists.

In 2024, Terlato Wine Group welcomed Academy Award-nominated actor, #1 New York Times Best Selling author, producer, and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson to the family as a strategic advisor and creative collaborator. Seven Daughters and Taraji P. Henson share the philosophy that we deserve to "Celebrate it All," "Never Settle," and that there is "Strength in Numbers."

ABOUT TERLATO WINE GROUP

Founded in 1938, Terlato Wine Group is a multi-generational family business that curates and produces exceptional wines and spirits from around the world. As the leading fine wine and spirits marketer in the U.S., Terlato Wine Group represents more than 85 premium brands and is dedicated to quality, innovation, and supporting family-owned wineries globally.

ABOUT TARAJI P. HENSON

Taraji P. Henson is an Academy Award-nominated actor, #1 New York Times bestselling author, producer, and entrepreneur known for her extensive contributions to the entertainment industry. Currently starring in Peacock's limited series FIGHT NIGHT, she recently earned a Tony Award nomination for her production of the play JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING. Henson gained prominence with her breakout role in HUSTLE & FLOW, earning accolades including a Screen Actors Guild nomination and a BET Award for Best Actress. Her film highlights include portraying NASA mathematician Katherine G. Johnson in HIDDEN FIGURES, as well as roles in THE COLOR PURPLE, ACRIMONY, and THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

On television, Henson has received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations, most recently for her guest role on ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, and won a Golden Globe for her iconic portrayal of Cookie Lyon on EMPIRE. Recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she established her production company, TPH Entertainment, in 2020 to create thought-provoking projects. Henson is also the founder of the award-winning hair care line, TPH by Taraji, which has received accolades from notable publications including Allure and Essence, reflecting her commitment to uplifting her community.

