Term Limits Super PAC Launches Ads Hitting Cuellar for Refusing Term Limits Pledge

LAREDO, Texas, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Term Limits Super PAC announced it will run TV ads from now through election day in Texas' 28th congressional district. The ads are critical of Rep. Henry Cuellar for refusing to sign the U.S. Term Limits (USTL) pledge. Cuellar's opponent in the Democratic primary runoff, Jessica Cisneros, has signed the pledge and is a strong supporter of term limits on Congress. Cuellar has declined to sign the pledge since first elected to Congress. The ads will primarily air in the Laredo area.

"We are excited to be able to tell runoff voters that Jessica Cisneros is the candidate who favors real term limits on Congress, while Henry Cuellar is a career politician who represents the status quo," said Bob Costello, Treasurer of Term Limits Super PAC. "In his 18 years in D.C., Cuellar has shown little interest in fixing the broken system, and his refusal to sign the pledge only confirms that."

The pledge reads, "I, (insert candidate name), pledge that as a member of Congress I will cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits amendment of three (3) House terms and two (2) Senate terms and no longer limit."

The U.S. Term Limits amendment has been introduced in Congress calling for six years total in the U.S. House of Representatives and twelve years maximum in the U.S. Senate. House Joint Resolution 12 (HJR12) has 80 House members on board. Support is expected to exceed well over 100 Congress members during the 117th Congress. Senate Joint Resolution 3 (SJR3) has 16 sponsors and co-sponsors.

According to a 2021 districtwide poll conducted by RMG Group, 84% of Democratic voters in District 28 favor term limits for members of Congress, including 82% of self-identified progressive Democrats and 84% of self-identified traditional Democrats. Further, the same poll showed that when voters learn that Cisneros has signed the U.S. Term Limits pledge but Cuellar has refused, Cisneros takes a substantial lead over Cuellar.

Watch the two anti-Cuellar commercials here:

Texas 28 Upside Down - YouTube and Texas 28 Cisneros - YouTube

