Terma Software Announces New Market Insights on Workload Automation Industry

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terma Software, the first organization to bring predictive analytics and visualization to workload automation (WLA), has established itself as a leader in the industry through insightful research and ground-breaking innovation. To better understand the rapidly growing and evolving workload automation market, Terma Software commissioned a survey of top U.S. based IT and business WLA users. Today, Terma Software is releasing the findings of this research in a detailed WLA study conducted by leading industry analyst firm Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), available here for download .

The EMA Report on workload automation evaluated current software solutions within the broader WLA industry. EMA's in-depth survey includes representation from a variety of industries, including software, managed service providers, manufacturing, finance/banking/insurance, retail, education, healthcare, government, and more. There are currently over 20 WLA products on the market, and respondents to this study represent users of nearly every product. To qualify for the survey, respondents had to work in organizations with at least 500 employees and be familiar with any WLA software used in their organization.

The role of WLA is expanding as organizations increase use of all forms of automation to become more efficient and competitive. Terma Software can help effectively manage ever growing workload environments with our unique single-pane-of-glass visibility, predictive analytics, and simulation and modeling capabilities. Only 14% of respondents reported using predictive analytics currently, indicating a huge opportunity for companies to optimize their workload through the use of Terma's products. WLA touches nearly every application and function of modern enterprise IT. WLA analytics products, like those offered by Terma Software, can help manage broader IT optimization that supports larger business objectives.

Terma Software has developed the industry's most comprehensive AIOps platform for workload intelligence, including the ability to leverage workload data to provide measurable predictive analytics. Terma's products TermaVISION , TermaUNIFY , and TermaINSIGHT enable optimization of workload processing to help realize more value from Workload Automation tools by providing SLA management, forecasting, predictive analytics, prescriptive actions and reporting through analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). The products ensure that companies can lower their costs and improve the reliability and performance of mission-critical workload processes.

Terma supports any job scheduler, including IBM Workload Scheduler (IWS), CA AutoSys, CA7, and Tidal Workload Automation. Terma is the only supplier of management solutions in cross-vendor and cross-platform scheduling environments providing a single perspective (aka single-pane-of-glass) into the environment. The products are available on-premise or as Software as a Service (SaaS).

