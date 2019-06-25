Terma Software Announces Specialized CA Jobtrac Scheduler Support

BOULDER, Colo., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terma Software is proud to announce that the company is now offering specialized Tier 1 support for CA Jobtrac, adding this scheduler to a growing list of supported schedulers. While Terma Software's products have long offered cross-platform and cross-vendor capabilities to support any job scheduler, this specialized level of support for Jobtrac empowers companies to enjoy advanced functionality options and seamless access to all other Terma-supported schedulers.

With this release, customers that use Jobtrac in their workload environment, especially those who use it in a multi-scheduler environment, will increase their legacy mainframe scheduler's capabilities. When multiple independent job schedulers are used together, it is often difficult for users to see cross-platform discrepancies and problems in one scheduler that will affect the other and, consequently, can negatively impact SLAs. Using TermaUNIFY's new functionality, users can now track, predict run times and initiate reports across schedulers as a single jobstream within single-pane-of-glass visibility, simplifying process oversight across the entire workload environment.

The origins of this product release began when customers using other Terma-supported scheduling platforms started requesting increased support for Jobtrac. Terma began working immediately to quickly respond to this request with a solution that provided Tier 1 Jobtrac support. Terma's commitment to its customers' ability to view their entire multi-platform workload environment through a single-pane-of-glass continues to drive new scheduler support initiatives. The potential for efficiency improvements for companies that use Jobtrac as a legacy base and one or more other schedulers for workload automation is massive. If something goes awry, customers can now access visualizations of jobstreams beginning in one platform and ending in another. TermaUNIFY users have found that this increased visibility across workload platforms allows them to see the exact state of the full workload environment during a shutdown and mitigate potential financial damages and negative impacts on their customers.

"We're proud to bring cutting-edge analytics technology to tried-and-true legacy scheduling engines," said Terma CEO Shane Hade. "Our customers asked for support and we are happy to oblige. We've created a robust network of support for these schedulers that scales their capabilities, and in turn, scales the growth of our customers' businesses."

About Terma Software

Terma Software has developed the industry's most comprehensive AIOps platform for workload intelligence, including the ability to leverage workload data to provide measurable predictive analytics. Terma's products TermaVISION , TermaUNIFY , and TermaINSIGHT enable optimization of workload processing to help realize more value from Workload Automation tools by providing SLA management, forecasting, predictive analytics, prescriptive actions and reporting through analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). The products ensure that companies can lower their costs and improve the reliability and performance of mission-critical workload processes.

Terma supports any job scheduler, including IBM Workload Scheduler (IWS), CA AutoSys, CA7, and Tidal Workload Automation. Terma is the only supplier of management solutions in cross-vendor and cross-platform scheduling environments providing a single perspective (aka single-pane-of-glass) into the environment. The products are available on-premise or as Software as a Service (SaaS). For more information or to arrange an overview of the solution, contact Jim Anderson, Vice President at Terma Software at Jim@TermaLabs.com . To learn more, visit www.termasoftware.com.

