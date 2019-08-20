Terma Software to Host DevOps Webinar

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, we're partnering with industry-leader IBM Systems to host a webinar all about taking a DevOps approach to optimizing workload automation and job scheduling. Our Chief Technology Officer, Jennifer Chisik, will be hosting a robust discussion on the subject on Wednesday, August 21, at 12:00 PM CDT. Our customers are reporting an increased interest in DevOps as applied to workload automation, and in response, we decided to team up with IBM to bring you the most pertinent information on the subject, as well as what it all means for businesses that rely on job schedulers.

Many enterprises face challenges while implementing processes and technologies that have the potential to greatly improve the relationship between IT operations and development, and even business. In the realm of workload automation, these dynamics are particularly challenging to manage. This has a lot to do with the fact that the majority of batch processing solutions are unwieldy legacy systems that do not integrate well with one another. Enterprises of all sizes that are dependent on multiple schedulers across multiple platforms especially struggle to comprehensively understand their entire workload environment, as well as the intricacies and operational differences between teams.

Organizations that implement a DevOps way of thinking are primed to have greater visibility into their systems and across different siloed work environments (i.e., IT operations and development). A DevOps approach not only encourages conversation and communication between developers, operators, and business leaders, but also promotes understanding, collaboration, and improved problem-solving ability across teams, as outlined in one of our recent blogs .

Join us on Wednesday to gain a clear understanding of how the adoption of DevOps principles can drastically improve the collaboration and effectiveness of IT operations and development. Register for the webinar here .

About Terma Software

Terma Software has developed the industry's most comprehensive AIOps platform for workload intelligence, including the ability to leverage workload data to provide measurable predictive analytics. Terma's products TermaVISION , TermaUNIFY , and TermaINSIGHT enable optimization of workload processing to help realize more value from Workload Automation tools by providing SLA management, forecasting, predictive analytics, prescriptive actions and reporting through analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). The products ensure that companies can lower their costs and improve the reliability and performance of mission-critical workload processes.

Terma supports any job scheduler, including IBM Workload Scheduler (IWS), CA AutoSys, CA7, and Tidal Workload Automation. Terma is the only supplier of management solutions in cross-vendor and cross-platform scheduling environments providing a single perspective (aka single-pane-of-glass) into the environment. The products are available on-premise or as Software as a Service (SaaS).

