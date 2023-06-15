TERMAX, A LISI AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY, IMPLEMENTS THE GR8T PROJECT CENTRAL AND QUOTE EXPRESS APPLICATIONS BY GR TECHNOLOGY, INC. OPTIMIZING THE MANAGEMENT OF OPPORTUNITIES AND ENSURING SEAMLESS TRANSITIONS FROM CONCEPT TO PRODUCTION, RESULTING IN INCREASED SALES AND ENHANCED CUSTOMER SATISFACTION FOR NEW PRODUCTS

News provided by

GR Technology Inc

15 Jun, 2023, 11:11 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GR Technology, Inc. (GRT) and Termax Company expand on the success of implementing the GR8T Platform enhancing Termax's Opportunity to Production Initiation (OPI) process, increasing the sales and customer satisfaction experience in their industry. 

The GR8T Quote Express and Project Central Applications provide manufacturers such as Termax Company, with a seamless transition from identifying an opportunity in the market to initiating the production of a new product. By implementing the intuitive GR8T Applications, Termax has successfully optimized this OPI process, ensuring a faster time-to-market for their products while maintaining the highest quality standards in their industry. 

"Working with GRT to develop the Quoting & Project Initiation system has proved to be very successful to create efficiencies within our organization & dynamically increasing throughput and communication within our organization all while achieving a higher Customer Satisfaction Experience." said Chad J. Rickwood, VP of Technical Sales & Marketing at Termax Company.

"We developed the GR8T Quote Express and Project Central Applications with the focus of streamlining processes, anticipating the demands for both customers and manufacturers while preserving the capacity for sustainable growth demonstrated by companies like Termax." said Balasubramani Ganesh, Chief Executive Officer at GR Technology, Inc.

To learn more, visit the GR8T Platform webpage.

About GR Technology, Inc.

GR Technology, Inc. dba DKM Inc., based in Los Angeles with locations in Pittsburgh (PA), Florida, and Bangalore (India), is the leading provider of comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) services for mid-sized manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.grtechnologyinc.com.

About Termax Company

Termax Company is a dynamic manufacturing and engineering company specializing in metal and plastic fastener solutions. While they primarily service the automotive industry, their products and services are used by many organizations that require quality engineered clips and fasteners. Learn more at www.termax.com

Contact: 

Michael Frey 
(213) 688-1010 
[email protected]com

SOURCE GR Technology Inc

Also from this source

RB&W MANUFACTURING DELIVER QUOTES QUICKLY AND EFFICIENTLY USING THEIR ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING APIs, CRM INTEGRATION, AND THE GR8T QUOTE EXPRESS BRIDGE APPLICATION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.