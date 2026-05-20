TermHub™ Launches New Managed FHIR Offering for SDOs

West Coast Informatics' is Powering Content Distribution for Healthcare Standards Publishers

OAKLAND, Calif., May. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Informatics (WCI) today announced a strategic expansion on its established TermHub™ platform: a managed FHIR terminology service purpose-built for Healthcare Standards Development Organizations (SDOs) and healthcare standards publishers. Deployments of this service are going live for early adopters this summer. TermHub has long been a trusted leader in terminology management. This new offering addresses a distinct and underserved need, providing standards organizations with the only production-ready, fully managed FHIR distribution environment designed specifically for the way they work. By leveraging this service, SDOs can eliminate the need to build, host, or support complex internal infrastructure.

Solving a Problem SDOs Have: Eliminating Infrastructure Overhead

West Coast Informatics announces TermHub as Content Distribution Solution for Healthcare Standards Publishers Post this

Standards organizations are the source of the world's most critical clinical terminology content. For years, getting that content into the hands of implementers in FHIR-compliant, semantically validated formats has required significant technical investment, an operational burden that falls squarely outside an SDO's core mission.

TermHub's new SDO offering eliminates this infrastructure drain. Organizations can now deliver validated, standards-aligned terminology content through a production-grade FHIR environment managed end-to-end by WCI, from day one, with no buildout, no dedicated staff, and no ongoing engineering overhead.

Inverting the Distribution Program

Traditionally, SDOs have offered static file downloads that require implementers to navigate complex documentation and custom parsing. TermHub™ inverts this model:

From Files to Services: Users interact directly with a live service to request exactly the content they need.

Users interact directly with a live service to request exactly the content they need. Standardized Interaction : Implementers work with a standard FHIR model that faithfully represents SDO content without the need for manual translation.

: Implementers work with a standard FHIR model that faithfully represents SDO content without the need for manual translation. Granular Control: SDOs maintain fine-grained access controls and governance over their IP while providing a modern, developer-friendly experience.

Purpose-Built, Not Adapted

This is not a general-purpose server retrofitted for standards use. The offering was designed from the ground up around the operational realities of standards publishing:

Managed FHIR Infrastructure : Fully hosted, maintained, and supported by WCI experts.

: Fully hosted, maintained, and supported by WCI experts. Semantic Validation : Content integrity is enforced at every stage of the distribution pipeline, ensuring what is published is what is received.

: Content integrity is enforced at every stage of the distribution pipeline, ensuring what is published is what is received. SDO-Optimized Workflows : Built to align with the specific release cycles, versioning requirements, and governance structures unique to standards publishers.

: Built to align with the specific release cycles, versioning requirements, and governance structures unique to standards publishers. Immediate Downstream Interoperability: Implementers access terminology via standard FHIR APIs, removing the need for custom integration.

"The industry is moving past the era of static file downloads and complex manual implementations," said Brian Carlsen, Chief Technology Officer, West Coast Informatics. "With this new offering, we are giving standards publishers a way to meet the world where it is: in a live, API-driven, FHIR-compliant environment. We've removed the engineering barriers so that the most critical clinical content in the world is finally as accessible as it is essential."

Signup for TermHub: https://app.terminologyhub.com/signup

SOURCE TermHub