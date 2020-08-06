Terminal Expands into South America to Help High-Growth Tech Companies Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminal , a company that builds world-class remote engineering teams for high-growth tech companies, today announced its expansion into South America with a new remote talent hub in Colombia. This expansion enables Terminal customers to access 25% of Latin America's 1.2M engineers, offering unparalleled reach into the best talent on the market so tech companies can find, hire and onboard world-class engineering teams more than 40% faster than going it alone. The expansion also dramatically expands tech companies' access to a diverse workforce with a vetted talent pool up to 30 times larger than traditional hiring markets in Silicon Valley, while helping to achieve 75% lower monthly turnover than any U.S. tech hub.

"Colombia is exploding with engineering talent that most in tech don't have the capacity to access. With hundreds of startups and a burgeoning tradition of innovation, it's the ideal gateway to ultimately connect millions of South American engineers with the tech titans of tomorrow," said Clay Kellogg, CEO of Terminal. "Terminal's expansion into the region reflects our ongoing mission to connect growing tech companies with top talent ecosystems as well as more diverse candidate pools. It's a powerful and proven combination to fuel innovation, accelerate growth, advance inclusion and power the economic recovery."

Colombia is the third-largest and fastest-growing tech talent hub in Latin America and is home to over 100,000 skilled engineers, of which two-thirds hold advanced degrees in computer science or a related field. With the Colombian STEM talent pool growing by an average of 150,000 workers annually – far outpacing the 60,000 computer science majors graduating from American universities each year –the country offers 280% more available candidates per open job than the Bay Area and New York. Terminal's Engineer 2020 report found that 88% of engineers prefer working in time zones within two hours of colleagues, and Colombia's location provides compatibility for any company based in North America.

"Terminal's decision to enter Colombia confirms our reputation as a hotbed of world-class technology talent. The strong tech-focused ecosystems of cities such as Barranquilla, Medellin and Bogota will dramatically enhance Terminal's pool of world-class engineers who power innovation for high-growth tech companies," said Elias D. Nino-Ruiz, chair of the computer science department at Universidad del Norte. "Their presence will turbocharge our technology ecosystem and provide our residents with exciting opportunities with companies they previously couldn't access."

To help companies optimize hiring strategies across their talent pools in the United States, Canada, Mexico and now Colombia, Terminal also launched a new tool called Teamfinder . The technology and proprietary data set is designed to help hiring managers and engineering leaders understand the ideal markets where talent best matches their specific priorities and culture. By assessing thousands of data points in major engineering talent markets, such as engineering specialty and size of talent pool, Teamfinder recommends markets where tech companies would have the greatest success scaling remote teams for their unique needs, helping to maximize recruiting efforts while accelerating innovation.

About Terminal

Terminal is the world's first tech-enabled remote teams engine for fast-growing companies. The company provides services and infrastructure in a complete solution that allows businesses to build world-class remote engineering teams faster than any other solution on the market. We hire, develop and retain talent by creating communities that take the guesswork out of remote and help startups thrive. Fast-growing tech companies such as Bluescape, Armory, Hims and Hers and more look to Terminal to build remote engineering teams with Terminal across Canada, Mexico, the US, and now Colombia. Learn more about remote scaling at Terminal.io.

SOURCE Terminal