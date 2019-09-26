Terminal Raises $17M to Solve Tech Talent Shortage

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminal , a company that builds and manages world-class remote teams to solve the tech talent shortage, today announced a Series B funding round of $17 million. The round was led by 8VC, with participation from Atomic, Cathay Innovation, Cherubic Ventures, Craft Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed Venture Partners and others.

"Terminal is taking aim at the biggest problem holding back innovation: access to top technical talent," said Joe Lonsdale, partner at 8VC. "The best engineers are no longer concentrated in the Bay Area. They exist all over the world. Terminal helps startups access these engineers. Many of our fast-growing companies at 8VC rely on Terminal to help them scale."

With five job openings for every one engineer in the U.S., many companies today simply can't compete for talent against big tech. Terminal takes the headache out of building remote teams by identifying world-class engineers in global hubs, and manages recruiting, hiring, office space design, and creating a community where engineers flourish. Companies gain access to elite talent, while engineers get the opportunity to be members of Terminal's network to build technology for some of the most exciting companies in the world, without leaving their homes or taking on complex immigration issues. In just over two years, Terminal has brought on more than 200 engineers for leading startups such as Bungalow, Chime, Dialpad, Earnin, Gusto, Hims/Hers, and KeepTruckin.

"The demand for engineers exceeds the supply of talent in the Bay Area. Terminal is solving a market-level problem with a macro-level solution, helping fast-growing companies gain access to technical talent they otherwise would struggle to hire. More important, we're providing life-changing opportunities for engineers," said Terminal CEO, Clay Kellogg. "Developers and programmers love building their careers in an engineer-centric community working on world-changing products. We're offering them a vibrant community with all of the HR resources, benefits and perks that they can get if they worked in Silicon Valley -- without having to leave their hometown. This funding means we can provide exciting growth opportunities to even more engineers around the world."

"KeepTruckin has built a modern technology platform to usher the fragmented trucking industry into the digital age, and our engineers have been at the center of creating a customer-centric experience since day one," said Shoaib Makani, CEO and co-founder, KeepTruckin. "As a fast-growing company, being able to attract and retain top tech talent is critical to our success. Terminal has been a key partner in helping us build our engineering team in Vancouver and tapping into Terminal's extensive network has reduced the time it takes to scale our team."

Terminal recently opened its fifth remote campus in Guadalajara, Mexico adding to operations in Vancouver , Montreal , Toronto , and Kitchener-Waterloo . The company plans to expand to more than 10 cities globally over the next 24 months. Engineers around the world can explore opportunities near them at Terminal.io .

Terminal is a remote teams company that helps growing tech companies quickly hire the engineers they need to scale. By building remote development teams and supporting the entire employee experience—from providing premium shared workspaces to fostering community—Terminal offers a simple way for business leaders to focus on what matters most: achieving their business goals. Learn more about scaling engineering remote teams at Terminal.io .

