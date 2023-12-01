Terminal Tractor Global Market Forecast to 2030 - Terberg, Kalmar Global, Capacity Trucks, TICO, Autocar and SANY Group Hold a Strong Presence in Multiple Markets

01 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET
Terminal tractors are important in port and warehouse operations. The terminal tractor is a versatile machine for a variety of uses such as moving semi-trailers. The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $727 million in 2022, and will likely record a 7.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $1.3 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include eCommerce and logistics growth, environmental regulations and sustainable practices in ports, autonomous tractor requirements, and the advent of artificial intelligence in transportation.
The report forecasts developed markets such as the United States and Europe to register resilient CAGRs of 5.1% and 8.4%, respectively, between 2022 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 18.4% and 8.4%, respectively, for the same period because of the expansion of ports and logistics operations.
The industry is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action. Terberg Group, Kalmar Global, Capacity Trucks Inc., TICO, Autocar, Orange EV, BYD Co. Ltd., MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH, Dina, Gaussin Group, SANY Group have a strong presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products. A trend toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.
Major innovations are likely in the areas of alternative fuels, autonomous technology, and artificial intelligence. The industry is expected to continue growing in this decade, driven by high-tech innovations, interoperability, and the need for autonomous operations.
Key Topics Covered:
Global Economic Outlook
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- GDP Growth by Region
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Terminal Tractor Applications
- Global Terminal Tractor Market Value Chain
- eCommerce Market Forecast
- Warehouse Market
- Top Warehouses
- Port Requirements: Specification Log
- Regulatory Impact: United States
- Regulatory Impact: Europe
- National Funding Programs for Purchases: Europe
- National Funding Programs for Infrastructure: Europe
Trend Analysis
- Top Trends Driving the Terminal Tractor Market
- Trend 1: Alternate Fuels - Electric Terminal Tractors
- California Energy Commission Case Study: Electrification
- TCO Analysis: Electric Terminal Tractor
- EV Charging Infrastructure
- Trend 1: Alternate Fuels - Propane
- Trend 2: Autonomous Terminal Tractors
- Autonomous Terminal Tractor Overview
- Autonomous Terminal Tractor Case Study: FERNRIDE
- Trend 3: AI in Yard Automation
- Future of YMSs
Competitive Landscape
- Alternative Powertrains: Key Product Launches
- Terminal Tractor Key Suppliers
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Market Forecasts
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Equipment in Operation (EIO) Forecast
- EIO Forecast by Region
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification and Emission Reduction Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Autonomous Terminal Tractors
- Growth Opportunity 3: YMSs
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Terberg Group
- Kalmar Global
- Capacity Trucks Inc.
- TICO
- Autocar
- Orange EV
- BYD Co. Ltd.
- MAFI Transport-Systeme GmbH
- Dina
- Gaussin Group
- SANY Group
