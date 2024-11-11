Terminalfour Launches Next-Generation Search Solution Powered by SearchStax, Tailored for Higher Education

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminalfour, a global leader in digital solutions for higher education, has launched its next-generation search solution, powered by SearchStax. This strategic partnership enables Terminalfour to offer a high-performance, integrated search solution specifically designed to meet the unique needs of higher education institutions. By leveraging the power of SearchStax's advanced search technology, Terminalfour is delivering a cutting-edge solution that significantly enhances digital engagement, user satisfaction, and website outcomes.

As digital engagement becomes a critical component for higher education institutions to connect with students, faculty, and stakeholders, the need for an intuitive, powerful search function has never been more important. Terminalfour's search solution, built on the robust capabilities of SearchStax, offers institutions a comprehensive, scalable, and personalized search experience designed to elevate their digital presence.

"We are excited to bring this next-generation search solution to our higher education clients," said Piero Tintori, CEO of Terminalfour. "By partnering with SearchStax, we are combining their powerful search technology with our own AI-driven innovations, integration features and the ability to deliver advanced personalized experiences. This collaboration leverages our deep understanding of the Higher Education market, allowing us to deliver a search solution that meets the unique needs of colleges and universities. Together, we're providing institutions with an exceptional tool to enhance engagement, streamline digital experiences, and ensure superior outcomes."

SearchStax's expertise in building scalable, cloud-native search platforms makes it the ideal partner for Terminalfour's mission to deliver a seamless and efficient search experience for its clients.

Key features of the Terminalfour search solution powered by SearchStax include:

Search Analytics & Insights : Full visibility into search behavior and trends, allowing institutions to make data-driven decisions that improve the user experience.

: Full visibility into search behavior and trends, allowing institutions to make data-driven decisions that improve the user experience. Personalized Search Experiences : Institutions can easily customize the search experience to align with their branding and meet specific user needs.

: Institutions can easily customize the search experience to align with their branding and meet specific user needs. Easy Management : Marketing teams have full control with one-click updates and modifications to ensure the search experience remains relevant and up-to-date.

: Marketing teams have full control with one-click updates and modifications to ensure the search experience remains relevant and up-to-date. Scalability : The solution is built to handle the search demands of institutions of all sizes, ensuring fast and accurate results even during peak traffic periods.

: The solution is built to handle the search demands of institutions of all sizes, ensuring fast and accurate results even during peak traffic periods. AI-Enabled Search : Leveraging AI and machine learning, the solution delivers highly relevant, context-aware search results, boosting engagement and satisfaction.

: Leveraging AI and machine learning, the solution delivers highly relevant, context-aware search results, boosting engagement and satisfaction. Advanced Integration & Indexing: Seamlessly integrates with the wide range of systems used in Higher Education, ensuring comprehensive indexing and fast, accurate retrieval of data from course catalogs, student record systems and faculty HR systems, and more.

Seamlessly integrates with the wide range of systems used in Higher Education, ensuring comprehensive indexing and fast, accurate retrieval of data from course catalogs, student record systems and faculty HR systems, and more. User Governance for Large Institutions: Designed with advanced user governance features to accommodate the complex structures of large universities, allowing for granular control over permissions and content management across multiple departments and campuses.

Designed with advanced user governance features to accommodate the complex structures of large universities, allowing for granular control over permissions and content management across multiple departments and campuses. Higher Education-Specific Modules: Pre-built modules tailored for universities, including course search, people finders, and expert directories, designed to meet specific use cases and deliver a superior experience for students, faculty, and staff.

"This partnership with Terminalfour showcases the versatility and power of SearchStax's technology," said Sameer Maggon, CEO of SearchStax. "We are proud to be the technology behind Terminalfour's next-generation search solution. By integrating our platform with Terminalfour's digital experience capabilities, we are enabling higher education institutions to provide an enhanced, highly relevant search experience that drives meaningful engagement."

The Terminalfour search solution, powered by SearchStax, is already being adopted by leading institutions, including Capilano University, University of Massachusetts Boston, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Technical University Dublin, and more. This partnership represents a significant step forward in transforming the digital experience for higher education, positioning both Terminalfour and SearchStax as leaders in the space.

For more information about the Terminalfour search solution powered by SearchStax, visit the websites of SearchStax or Terminalfour.

About SearchStax, Inc.

SearchStax, the Search Experience Company, enables marketers and developers to deliver fast, relevant website search experiences. SearchStax powers search for more than 700 customers worldwide, including higher education institutions such as Texas Christian University, University of Arkansas, Bridgewater State University, Grand Valley State, Point Loma Nazarene and Penn Foster. Learn more at www.searchstax.com .

About Terminalfour Solutions

Terminalfour is a leading provider of digital engagement solutions for higher education, helping institutions enhance their digital presence, improve user engagement, and achieve strategic goals through innovative technology solutions. Learn more at www.terminalfour.com.

SOURCE SearchStax