Terminix Announces National United Soccer League Ticket Giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminix®, a Rentokil Terminix company, is thrilled to announce an exciting national ticket giveaway for fans of USL Championship and League One soccer. The "Terminix It for Tickets" sweepstakes aims to celebrate the passion of soccer fans across the country and provide an unforgettable experience for families and supporters of the sport.

Soccer enthusiasts will have the chance to win free tickets to any 2024 regular season USL Championship or League One match. This giveaway is a part of Terminix's ongoing commitment to supporting the communities they serve.

Key Details of the Giveaway:

Fans can enter the giveaway in three simple steps: How to Secure a Bonus Entry: Sweepstake participants can secure (1) one bonus entry by visiting Terminix.com/USL and completing the entry form.

There will be (25) twenty-five winners awarded during the Entry Period, receiving (2) two tickets per winner. Winners may select any USL Championship or USL League One match during the regular season (i.e. no playoff games) to attend. Duration: The giveaway will run from July 2, 2024 , to July 16, 2024 . Winners will be announced on July 22, 2024 .

In March, Terminix became The Official Pest Control Partner of the USL as part of a multi-year partnership announcement. Through this collaboration, Terminix will engage with soccer enthusiasts on a deeper level, enhancing the fan experience and contributing to the vibrancy of local communities through a shared appreciation for this sport.

Whether on the field or at home, Terminix and the USL are committed to helping you 'defend your home turf'. To learn more about the "Terminix It for Tickets" sweepstakes visit: Terminix.com/USL . To view the official terms and conditions visit: Terminix.com/USL/Termsandconditions

About Rentokil Terminix

Rentokil Terminix is the leading provider of residential and commercial services in North America. The company provides health, hygiene, and environment services, and pest management services, including protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. The company is part of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE: RTO), one of the largest business services companies in the world. To learn more, visit EnhancedPestControl.com , or linkedin.com/company/rentokilterminix.

About USL

Impacting more than 200 communities, the United Soccer League (USL) is the largest professional soccer organization in North America. The USL is the first and only soccer organization in the United States to build a youth-to-professional pathway for both women and men within one ecosystem. That structure includes three professional leagues: USL Championship (men), USL League One (men) and USL Super League (women), which begins in August 2024.

