Terminix Ordered to Pay $2.2 Million Because of Fraud, Reports Campbell Law PC

Other evidence from Terminix managers established that this pattern and practice of failing to treat homes and failing to disclose damage was not some oversight or incompetence but rather an intentional business strategy. The home office of Terminix International bars its branches from keeping the pledge to remedy incomplete and worn-off termite treatments. Even while its CEOs claim of reforms, Terminix officials admit in testimony that Terminix lets all of its termite treatments wear-off without replacing ineffective chemical barriers.

This case adds another link in an unbroken chain of recent significant losses for Terminix. In just three cases, Terminix's accrued unpaid arbitration awards for this quarter top $6.7 million. In an attempt to assuage investor worries, Terminix recently said the value of these cases totaled only $340,000. Plus, their lawyers indicated at an earlier trial that Terminix plans to challenge any award exceeding $1,000,000, regardless of the merits of an appeal.

The evidence showed Terminix had repeated, knowingly failed. The arbitrator concluded Terminix

Failed to provide a proper initial termite treatment;

Failed to properly inspect or provide for remedial measures in the face of improper initial treatment;

Failed to provide ongoing treatment in a manner that meets the "high level of workmanship standard," and

Failed to disclose to the current or previous homeowners the lack of a proper initial treatment or subsequent treatments.

About Campbell Law, PC: Campbell Law PC has handled cases against Terminix and other pest control companies across America for over 20 years. The firm has eight lawyers and a professional staff of paralegals, legal assistants, artists, and law clerks who work almost exclusively on termite fraud cases. Campbell Law was once again deemed one of the "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News and World Report and recently acquired almost twice its current office space to expand to further help victims of Terminix's wrongdoing.

SOURCE Campbell Law PC

