BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual tech conference Web Summit is opening from December 2-4 this year. Due to the health concerns regarding COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be welcoming attendees from more than 150 countries around the world online.

Web Summit is the largest tech conference in the world hosting over 100,000 participants, 2,500 startups, and 2,000 journalists for networking and business purposes this year. Participants coming from different countries such as China, the UK, Germany, Brazil, New Zealand and the United States will be joining the event in an unusual way and exchange their tech-related ideas.

According to Paddy Cosgrave, the co-founder and CEO of the Web Summit, the company is fully prepared for the virtual event as it has been "building software that enables virtual events for over half a decade," and the platform will let people from all over the world make meaningful and valuable connections.

Over 800 speakers will join this year's event, including European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, Co-CEO of Ping An Group, Jessica Tan, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, Victor Ai, Co-founder of Slack, Cal Henderson, CEO & President of PayPal, Dan Schulman, and American entrepreneur and actress Jessica Alba. These tech enthusiasts will cover more than 30 topics across all tech-related industries focused on six core topics, featuring many speakers and companies from the areas like AI, Machine Learning, med-tech, marketing, and the future of work, to name just a few.

During the fireside chat on the subtopic of "Building AI CITIES," Victor Ai, the Founder and CEO of smart services provider Terminus Group and Bjarke Ingels, a Danish architect, founder and creative partner of Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), are going to discuss how the AI CITIES are designed with the future in mind, enabling the cutting-edge technologies and people thrive together.

The AI CITY – Terminus' newest project designed in cooperation with BIG, officially started in Chongqing (southwest China) in April this year. Featuring a campus-style area, the project is envisioned as a city where people, technology and nature flawlessly co-exist together - with spaces designed for all types of life: a human life, a plant life, an animal life, and even an artificial life. It is a game-changer that will reshape the way people perceive cities and urban infrastructure.

Siemens and AI Lab will co-host a discussion on how the AI technologies help shape a future sustainable world, while Google will elaborate on how the company is helping others do business in an environmentally sustainable way.

The world-level major online conference will energize the start-ups, SMEs and entrepreneurs from various industries in those times of uncertainty, which draws the attention of the policy makers, academics, and investors, as well as government leaders from both private and public sectors.

SOURCE Terminus Group