Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre Proudly Announces Launch of "Wabi Sabi Terminus" Series

Inaugural season kicks off with outdoor shows at the Atlanta Botanical Garden on October 30th; Performances will include several dates and locations

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre (TMBT) is proud to announce the revival of its signature public performance initiative, Wabi Sabi Terminus, which debuts on October 30, 2025, at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and is part of the company's ninth season. Titled "ECHO," these performances are open to the public, at no additional cost, with the purchase of regular garden admission or membership.

Originally conceived in 2011 by Artistic Director John Welker, Wabi Sabi was created to bring original contemporary ballet works to Atlanta's public spaces, embracing themes of impermanence, asymmetry, and the beauty found in the unexpected. Now reimagined by TMBT, the program is guided by artistic leadership from Lenai Wilkerson, Amalie Chase, and Elizabeth Labovitz.

"Wabi Sabi has always been about breaking barriers and expanding the reach of contemporary ballet," said John Welker, Artistic Director of TMBT. "This new chapter is more than a continuation of a program; it's an artistic expression that strengthens our ties to the Atlanta community and beyond."

Audiences can expect immersive, site-specific performances across Atlanta on October 30, November 1, and November 2, 2025 – continuing TMBT's mission to make dance accessible, inspiring, and transformative for all.

About Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre

Founded in 2017, Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre (TMBT) creates bold, accessible productions that blend classical technique with contemporary innovation. Through performances and education, TMBT expands the reach of dance and fosters a sense of community. TMBT also offers programs and classes for enthusiasts and dancers at all levels year-round. For more information about TMBT and other performances, visit: terminusmbt.com. Join the conversation on social media platforms @terminusmbt.

