Termite Control Market Size to Grow by USD 1.2 Bn, Commercial Segment will be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

Oct 24, 2022, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Termite Control Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.2 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from the agriculture sector is driving the termite control market growth. However, factors such as the increasing availability of DIY termite control products may challenge market growth.
Termite Control Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Agriculture
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
The termite control market share growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial segment was the largest segment of the global termite control market in 2021 and will continue to remain the largest segment during the forecast period. The stringent regulatory requirements to keep the threat of termite infestation under control lead to the high demand for termite control services from the commercial sector. Audits are mandatory by many government authorities for certifications, such as ISO 9001 and ISO 22000, in the commercial sector. Such factors in the commercial segment will boost market growth during the forecast period.
The termite control market report covers the following areas:
The global termite control market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of global and regional vendors. These vendors are included in the report based on their offerings to the global termite control market. They are identified based on their revenue, market dominance, geographical presence, product portfolio, and financials. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Regulations compelling the use of eco-friendly products and techniques have brought more competition to the industry. Therefore, the launch of new eco-friendly termite control products will intensify the competition in the market in focus during the forecast period.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the termite control market, including Annex Pest Control, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dow Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., FMC Corp., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Nikkei Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist termite control market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the termite control market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the termite control market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of termite control market vendors
|
Termite Control Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 1.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.77
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Annex Pest Control, Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corp. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dow Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., FMC Corp., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Nikkei Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX Inc., and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
