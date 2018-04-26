Termite Swarm Season is Right Time To Take Action Against Destructive Pests

Termites work quickly and are able to make their way through an entire home with incredible speed. And that's why Campbell advises using the swarm season as a time to get your house in order.

Questions Campbell advises homeowners ask during swarm season:

Do I have a bond? Have I paid my renewal? Have I let my bond lapse? Do I need to get another bond to protect my home from termite infestation?

If you live in an area where termite damage is common or see signs of termite activity, the time to act is now and the worst decision is no decision at all. "The worst thing a homeowner can do is bury their head in the sand," Campbell says. "Termites do damage in hiding, if you see a tiny amount of termite damage, there's a massive amount behind it. It's like an iceberg, what you see is only the tip of the iceberg."

