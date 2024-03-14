Termites Holding Strong in America's Warmer Cities: Miami Remains Worst City on Orkin's Top Termite Cities List

What home and business owners can do to prevent infestations this spring

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami ranks #1 on Orkin's Top 50 Termite cities list for the second year in a row, and once again Los Angeles ranks #2. While Tampa held onto third place, and New York City jumped five spots to claim #4 on the list. Washington, D.C., rounds out the Top 5. Four cities are new to this year's list, including Louisville, which climbed a whopping 34 spots to make this year's Top 50 cities.

Termites invade properties by foraging from their colonies in search of food resources and finding home foundations.

Orkin has developed this list based on treatment data from the cities where Orkin Pros performed the most termite treatments. The data was collected from February 1, 2023, to January 31, 2024, and includes both residential and commercial termite control services.

Miami, Fla. Los Angeles, Calif. Tampa , Fla. New York, N.Y. (+5) Washington, D.C. (-1) Philadelphia, Pa. (+10) Atlanta, Ga. (-1) Orlando, Fla. (+2) West Palm Beach, Fla. (+6) San Francisco, Calif. (-2) San Diego , Calif. Chicago, Ill. (+1) Raleigh, N.C. (-8) Baltimore, Md. (+3) Norfolk, Va. (-8) Dallas, TX (+3) Charlotte, N.C. (+1) New Orleans, La. (-4) Houston, TX (+4) Greenville, S.C. Nashville, Tenn. Phoenix, Ariz. Myrtle Beach, S.C. (+4) Richmond, Va. (-12) Charleston, S.C. (+1) Charleston, W.Va. (+2) Pittsburgh, Pa. (+5) Columbia, S.C. (+6) Greensboro, N.C. (+7) Indianapolis, Ind. (-6) Memphis, Tenn. (+4) Knoxville, Tenn. (-2) Ft. Myers, Fla. (+16) Cincinnati, Ohio (-5) Baton Rouge, La. (+7) Kansas City, Mo. (+1) Jacksonville, Fla. (+1) Greenville, N.C. (+6) Mobile, Ala. (+4) St. Louis, Mo. (-9) Austin, TX (+6) Louisville, Ky. (+34) (New to List) Tulsa, Okla. (+3) Oklahoma City, Okla. (+9) (New to List) San Antonio, TX (-4) Savannah, Ga. (-6) Roanoke, Va. (+7) (New to List) Waco, TX (+8) (New to List) Chattanooga, Tenn. (+1) Augusta, Ga. (-17)

As winter makes its departure, many people are looking forward to the warmer spring weather. Unfortunately, termites love spring, too. Termites thrive in warm environments, therefore, now is the perfect time for home and business owners to help protect their property.

"Termites are known as 'silent destroyers' because they can thrive in your home for months or even years before they're acknowledged," said Glen Ramsey, Director of the Entomology Team that supports Orkin. "These pests are difficult to detect, which is why it's important for homeowners to take preventative action. The experts at Orkin are prepared to create a tailored plan for your specific needs."

There are more than 2,000 species of termites in the world, and 40 of them are active in the United States. They can look like ants to the untrained eye because they share common characteristics. Most termites measure between ¼ to ½ an inch long and have soft bodies with straight antennae. Termites can range in color from white to light brown, and worker termites are often lighter in color compared to winged reproductive termites or swarmers.

Signs of a termite infestation might include:

A temporary swarm of winged insects in your home or from the soil around your home

Any cracked or bubbling paint or frass (termite droppings)

Wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Mud tubes on exterior walls, wooden beams or in crawl spaces

Termites don't just destroy wooden homes. They can damage buildings made from a variety of materials, and can get access through porches, downspouts, and even the landscaping around the property. Orkin recommends homeowners follow this checklist to prevent termites this spring:

Check water drainage sites to ensure they are clear.

Limit moisture in the home by fixing pipes, gutters, downspouts, A/C units and other fixtures susceptible to leaking.

Close gaps by using caulk around utility lines or pipes.

Get rid of rotting wood and debris near the home.

Place screens on outside vents.

Check wooden structures for damage.

Homeowners who suspect a termite infestation don't have to battle the problem alone. Each circumstance is different, so be sure to contact an Orkin Pro for a free termite inspection. For more information about termite prevention, visit Orkin.com.

About Orkin, LLC

Founded in 1901, Atlanta-based Orkin is an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects. Orkin has 358 owned and operated branch offices and 47 franchises in the U.S. The company also has international franchises and subsidiaries in Canada, Europe, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, and Mexico. For more than 120 years, Orkin has been committed to protecting public health by helping prevent and control pests as well as educating consumers on the potential health risks posed by these pests. As such, Orkin Pros always put the customer first and approach every opportunity with the utmost professionalism and the knowledge and skillset to solve any pest problem. Since 2020, Orkin has partnered with the American Red Cross® to inform the public about the health threats of mosquitoes while boosting our country's blood supply through monetary contributions and blood donations. Orkin is committed to hiring the world's best to help protect the places where we live, work and play. Learn more about careers at Orkin here. Visit Orkin.com for additional information. Orkin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL). Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

