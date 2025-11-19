TERN, A Winner of the U.S. Army's Highly Competitive xTechOverwatch Program, Selected from a Field of Hundreds to Accelerate Autonomous Capabilities

Win Underscores Urgent Need for Satellite-Free Positioning

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TERN , the company redefining position and navigation with its AI-powered Independently Derived Positioning System ( IDPS ™) has been named a winner of the U.S. Army's xTechOverwatch competition . TERN was selected from more than 600 companies after hands-on Soldier testing at the Bush Combat Development Complex in Bryan, Texas.

Actual vehicle used during U.S. Army xTechOverwatch evaluation. Vehicle appearance is incidental to testing and does not imply endorsement.

xTechOverwatch is the Army's premier event for accelerating autonomous systems, giving Soldiers the opportunity to use emerging technologies in real-world training environments and provide critical feedback that drives iterative improvement. TERN will now integrate IDPS™ directly with Army Transformation in Contact formations, where active-duty units will continue to validate the system in operational scenarios in 2026.

The Army's selection of TERN reflects a growing national focus on contested logistics as U.S. forces face increasing disruption to GPS-dependent movement of people, weapons, and supplies. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth underscored this urgency in remarks at the National War College, noting that "When we fight, our ability to move weapons, supplies, and reinforcements to the front lines and back is critical; we'll start by elevating contested logistics as a key prioritized operational problem." Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mahoney has warned that Russian and Chinese electronic-warfare systems routinely interfere with GPS and satellite communications, and Admiral Christopher Grady has identified "the ability to sustain in a joint contested logistics environment" as one of the Joint Warfighting Concept's four battles for advantage, reinforcing why resilient, satellite-free positioning like IDPS™ is now essential.

TERN's IDPS ™ gives the Army the ability to navigate their vehicles without the use of any satellites, signals, or infrastructure, using only map data and the sensors already onboard. Designed by former special operators who spent years navigating contested terrain without satellite support, and developed with AI experts behind some of the fastest recognition systems in the world, IDPS™ maintains precise, real-time location even when GNSS is jammed or spoofed. The system has been tested across multiple tactical platforms in both on- and off-road environments, including active conflict zones.

"Treat positioning like oxygen: you don't notice it until it's gone, then everything dies fast," said Brett Harrison, TERN Co-Founder and President. "That's why we created IDPS™; to ensure U.S. and allied forces always know exactly where they are, even when GPS and every other signal is jammed or gone. Winning xTechOverwatch validates just how urgently this capability is needed, especially as the Army expands autonomous systems."

The xTechOverwatch win continues a major year of momentum for TERN. The company recently raised an additional $7.5 million in seed funding, was named amongst TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 , partnered with global processor architect, Arm, and earned a CES Innovation Honoree recognition in Advanced Mobility . TERN was also awarded a U.S. Department of Transportation contract, and was tested by the Volpe Center at Joint Base Cape Cod earlier in the year.

"This moment reflects the trajectory TERN is on," said Shaun Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of TERN. "We're now seeing defense and commercial initiatives converge around one urgent need: persistent localization and navigation that can never go dark. IDPS™ is proving that software, not satellites, will define the future of assured movement."

With its xTechOverwatch win, TERN enters 2026 as a recognized leader in resilient positioning and navigation across defense, commercial, and autonomous applications. As global industries, from automotive and logistics to robotics and smart mobility seek navigation that remains reliable even in complex, constrained, or GPS-compromised environments, IDPS™ is emerging as a foundational technology. TERN's momentum across federal agencies, global OEMs, and commercial fleets underscores a broader shift: the future of assured movement will be defined by intelligent software that performs everywhere.

TERN was founded by globally recognized AI engineers and former U.S. special operations personnel to address a critical operational gap: assured positioning when GNSS is denied or degraded. Built from real-world mission requirements, TERN's Independently Derived Positioning System (IDPS™) delivers assured, continuous localization without relying on external infrastructure, spectrum allocations, or additional onboard hardware, enabling rapid deployment across diverse military and commercial platforms.

