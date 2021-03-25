Ternary And Stripe Join Forces To Provide Seamless Membership Management

Ternary and Stripe join forces to offer automated membership management for monetization of online communities. Tweet this

"We're thrilled to join Stripe's Partner Program and become able to offer our mutual customers the best in membership management combined with Stripe's renowned platform," said Jason Lee, CEO of Ternary Developments. "Becoming a verified member is a great achievement that reinforces our commitment of delivering enterprise-grade infrastructure to help customers monetize online communities with confidence."

Stripe Verified Partners undertake a rigorous security and verification process, so that users can be confident in the quality of the partner's integration with Stripe. Verified Partners receive enhanced benefits including access to millions of Stripe users through a listing on the partner directory as well as product betas and dedicated support.

"Partners have integrated with Stripe for years – more than half of our fastest-growing users take advantage of one or more Stripe extensions," said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. "But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That's why we're excited that Ternary Developments is joining forces with us today to provide better overall experience to millions of business scaling on Stripe."

Ternary Developments Inc. is the pioneer cloud-based platform focused on membership management for Discord communities. The solution integrates website, Discord, online payments on a single platform that automates the entire lifecycle of subscriptions enabling customers to scale their businesses without the hassle of dealing with administrative tasks related to memberships processing.

