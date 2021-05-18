Ternio and BlockCard Converge and Rebrand to Help Consumers Become 'Unbanked'

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ternio, a global fintech company, today unveiled Unbanked, the new brand that brings together the company's enterprise financial offerings and its flagship product BlockCard together under one cohesive identity. The May 18 rollout of the company's logo, branding, and messaging will mark a new era for the organization, setting the stage for a full consumer and enterprise launch across sales and marketing channels, digital, mobile, and new product releases on June 30, 2021.

Unbanked was founded on the belief that financial access and control is a fundamental human right. With the launch of Unbanked, consumers will be able to take full advantage of cryptocurrency and traditional banking solutions for the first time in history in a way that would not be possible without blockchain technology.

Some of Unbanked's current and future product offerings include:

Bank accounts

While Ternio/BlockCard initially focused on providing bank accounts for residents of the United States , Unbanked is expanding to offer FDIC-insured bank accounts to residents across the globe. Customers may choose to custody their own money using a decentralized wallet if they so choose.

Debit cards

Unbanked customers can now connect their digital currencies to the real world like never before. Once they pass KYC, customers are instantly issued a virtual card that can be used on its own or integrated with a number of leading payment platforms like Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Customers can also opt-in to receive a more traditional physical card which can be used anywhere debit cards are accepted.

Rewards

Customers are able to earn up to 6.38% back in cryptocurrency on all purchases made using the Unbanked Card by participating in the company's staking program.

Buy, Sell, and Send Crypto

Not only does Unbanked support over 12 of the leading digital currencies, it also enables the direct purchase of BTC, ETH, and TERN, aggregating prices across multiple exchanges to ensure customers get the best rate available.

Enterprise Financial Solutions

Unbanked offers a suite of enterprise-grade financial products like white-label card issuance, bank accounts, and financial toolkit APIs that have helped organizations like Paxful and the Litecoin Foundation issue crypto debit cards and expand digital asset utility and spendability.

Ian Kane, co-founder at Unbanked, said, "We could not be more excited about introducing Unbanked to the world. The demand for crypto-focused financial services has caused companies to create a patchwork of offerings that only address a handful of needs at a time. Unbanked offers our customers a more complete blockchain-enabled banking experience that is faster, lets them have greater control of their crypto, and cuts down on cost-prohibitive fees."

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that people should be in control of their own money, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases like never before. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

Learn more about Unbanked at unbanked.com or by following the company on Facebook (facebook.com/unbankedhq), Twitter (@unbankedhq), Linkedin (linkedin.com/company/unbankedhq), and Instagram (@unbankedhq).

Media Contact:

Danielle Smith

(615) 424-0187

[email protected]

Related Images

unbanked.jpg

Unbanked

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/551689560

SOURCE Unbanked