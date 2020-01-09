Ternio Cuts Minimum Balance Requirements on BlockCard by 90%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ternio, the creator of BlockCard, announced today that it is cutting the minimum balance requirements for all BlockCard holders by 90% - effective immediately. BlockCard is a debit card that enables the card holder to spend the value of their cryptocurrency with the same ease as traditional credit cards at over 50 million merchants worldwide.

Ternio has reduced BlockCard minimums by 90%

BlockCard is the leading payment solution for cryptocurrency holders in the United States. Card holders are able to fund their BlockCard with 13 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, XRP, Basic Attention Token, Stellar Lumens and many more. They are also able to withdraw cash at ATMs, make instant peer to peer transfers, or deposit cash at national retailers such as Walmart, CVS, and 7-11. BlockCard enables the seamless movement of cash to crypto or crypto to cash for all card holders.

"Our customers are important to us and their feedback goes a long way in shaping the future of BlockCard," said Keith Johnson, GM of Ternio. "One of the biggest requests we received was to lower the minimum balance to use BlockCard, so we did. When our customers speak, we listen."

Previously, BlockCard holders were required to keep a $100 minimum balance in their account to keep their card active. That has been reduced to $10, giving all active BlockCard accounts an immediately $90 worth of additional cryptocurrency spending power. Ternio's BlockCard is a major stepping stone in the march towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. These reduced fees will lower the entry point for many cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Media Contact:

Ian Kane

Email: ian@ternio.io

About Ternio

Ternio is a leading blockchain company providing white label technology to enterprise organizations which gives blockchain and cryptocurrency real-world application. BlockCard™ is a crypto debit card platform, enabling card holders to purchase what they want with cryptocurrency anywhere VISA is accepted. BlockCard is the fastest, cheapest, and most convenient way for consumers to use their cryptocurrency when and how they want. You can learn more about Ternio https://ternio.io or BlockCard https://getblockcard.com by visiting these links.

Related Images

ternio-blockcard.jpg

Ternio BlockCard

Ternio has reduced BlockCard minimums by 90%

Related Links

Ternio

BlockCard - The Best Crypto Debit Card

SOURCE Ternio

Related Links

https://ternio.io

