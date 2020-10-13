Ternio Joins Visa's Fast Track Program as New Enablement Partner

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fintech platform Ternio, announced today that it has joined Visa's Fast Track program as a cryptocurrency focused enablement partner. By becoming part of Visa's Fast Track program, Ternio will be able to make it quicker and easier for fintechs to leverage Visa's global payments network and introduce new crypto-friendly payment experiences. Ternio's existing Blockcard platform provides users a seamless way to interact with cryptocurrencies using linked debit cards and bank accounts which can act as an easy on and off-ramp from fiat to cryptocurrencies.

"We are excited to partner with Ternio as a cryptocurrency-focused enablement partner that can help fintechs of all sizes access the reach, scale and security of the Visa network," said Terry Angelos, Visa's Global Head of Fintech. "Ternio's focus and expertise in the crypto ecosystem will help Fast Track companies focused on digital currencies to quickly and easily access Visa's platform and its scale. We have strategically evolved both our platforms and how we work with partners and customers to encourage a broadening fintech ecosystem. Our work with Ternio is a stepping stone in that evolution and we look forward to further supporting them on their journey."

Ternio is already powering many other debit card programs in the cryptocurrency space, including the Litecoin Card which was a partnership with the Litecoin Foundation. By becoming a Visa Fast Track enablement partner, Ternio is excited to help emerging fintechs accelerate the growth of digital payments through its Blockcard platform. Ternio aims to bring its unique blockchain-enabled solutions to market with its "better, cheaper, faster" mindset.

"Ternio is the leader in white-label technology for companies in the cryptocurrency space and we're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Visa to further drive interoperability between blockchain and legacy financial systems. By becoming part of Visa's FastTrack program, Ternio will be able to further accelerate and scale our existing Visa card programs while simultaneously offering a suite of additional services." - Daniel Gouldman, CEO & Co-Founder

By becoming part of Visa's Fast Track program, Ternio will be able to continue to build even better products that solve real-world problems for consumers, while bridging the gap between traditional fintech and cryptocurrencies. Visa's embrace of digital payments is symbiotic with Ternio's focus on providing real-world utility and applicability of blockchain technology in fintech. And with over 61 million merchants worldwide accepting Visa, Ternio's Blockcard platform can be used globally.

About Ternio

Ternio is a global fintech platform built on blockchain. Ternio's platform connects traditional enterprise, fintech, banking, systems with blockchain infrastructure giving real-world utility to accelerate the growth of digital payments and enablement of blockchain technology for other Fintech startups through its existing card programs. Our products, like BlockCard, enable instant remittance and the transfer of value on blockchain rails in a compliant and regulated environment. https://ternio.io

About BlockCard

BlockCard allows people to buy what they want with crypto at over 50 million merchants worldwide. Within minutes a user can create a BlockCard account, deposit 12+ cryptocurrencies in one transaction, pass KYC, and immediately get a virtual card to use while a physical card is mailed to them. BlockCard account holders can also earn 6.38% crypto back rewards on merchant purchases as well as get a free checking account for buying cryptocurrency with US dollars.

